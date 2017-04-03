Tazewell County Events

APRIL 7-8

88th Annual Gamma Phi Circus

Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.

ISU Redbird Arena, Normal

$13-$15; youths $4-$10

This year’s event features favorite Broadway musicals performed “Circus-style.” For more information, call (309) 438-2690.

APRIL 8

Star Wars Day at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fondulac Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

The library is taken over by costumed characters, games, crafts, and Jedi training. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Family Open House at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Help celebrate the end of the Elevate Reading campaign and ride in the elevator to the children’s library where youths will be offered many activities and gifts. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Illinois Iris Society Spring Fling

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

U of I Extension, Tazewell County Branch, 1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin

Free

Plant auction will be held at 11 a.m. Programs begin at 1:15 p.m. For more information, call (309) 347-8561.

Flapjack Fundraiser for Veterans

Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Applebees, 900 Riverside Drive, East Peoria

$5

Meal includes bacon, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Proceeds will be used for home repair projects for Central Illinois veterans. For more information, visit www.ivfullercenter.org.

Peoria Lawnmower Clinic Benefits Charities

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road

$40

Ticket pays for deck cleaning, changing oil, spark plugs and checking air filters. Proceeds go to PAWS Giving Independence, JDRF, EP!C, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and CIDGA. For more information, visit www.cidga.org/product/lawn-mower-service/

APRIL 8-9

Trains in the Heartland

Sat. 19 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ACEC Bldg., Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$5

Two-day model train show features operating model train layouts in multiple scales. Special programming will be offered each day. For more information, call (309) 268-8160.

APRIL 9

Old Time Folk and Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. For more information, visit www.peoriaparks.org.

APRIL 10

Spring into Science: Finding Fingerprints

Monday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Science activities will be carried out in the museum’s lobby. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

APRIL 11

Ken Zurski: History Mostly Forgotten

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tazewell County Historical and Genealogical Society, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Ken’s hobby is researching and telling about the little-known people and events of our area. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.

Movie Matinee: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Washington 5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$5

Enjoy a classic movie in the theater. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

APRIL 12

EnviroScape Practice for Clean Water Celebration

Wednesday, 10 a.m.

U of I Extension, 4810 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists planning to volunteer at the Clean Water Celebration should attend this meeting. For more information, call (309) 685-3140.

Sing!

Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

Washington 5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$3

The whole family will enjoy seeing “Sing” in the Performing Arts Center. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

APRIL 13

Windmills through the Ages

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Park District Community Building

Free

John Durdle from Hopedale will give the history of windmills and share pictures of some of his collection of farm windmills at the meeting of the Woodford County Historical Society. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information on how to get to the Park, call (309) 360-6772.