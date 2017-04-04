Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Illinois faces more credit rating woes

As if the state’s financial situation isn’t bad enough, Illinois’ already low credit rating could be downgraded if the state does not end its record-breaking budget impasse over the next two months, Moody’s Investors Service said.

The credit rating agency said the state is at a “critical juncture,” and failure to reach a budget consensus by the May 31 end of the legislative session would “signal deepening political paralysis, heightening the risk of creditor-adverse actions.”

Moody’s rates Illinois Baa2, which is just two steps above the junk level and is the lowest rating among the 50 states.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Voters’ league topic is the future of neighborhoods

Greater Peoria League of Women Voters will discuss sustainable neighborhoods at 6 p.m. April 6. Angela Bolden, program officer of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) of Greater Peoria, will speak at the AMT auditorium, 1718 N. Sterling, Peoria. The event is free and open to the public.

Since 2012, Greater Peoria LISC has been working in Peoria and the surrounding areas to transform neighborhoods into healthy and sustainable communities that are good places to live, work, do business, and raise a family.

COUNTY

State medical society president meets with area doctors

Tazewell County Medical Society President Dr. Alfred Rossi and members welcomed Dr. Thomas Anderson March 7, president of the Illinois State Medical Society (ISMS), who came to the area to tour facilities and meet with fellow doctors. Anderson is a nuclear medicine radiologist with the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center. He was accompanied by Corey McGee, the ISMS outreach representative. They toured Hopedale Medical Complex with Mark Rossi, COO, before joining the county physician members at a reception and dinner at White Fence Estate in Hopedale in their honor.

The members and guests listened to Anderson’s presentation “Narrowing Networks and Broadening Scope: A Quick Update on ISMS’ Fight for Doctors and Patients.” A discussion followed on the current state of medicine in Illinois. Each year the president visits many of the state’s county medical societies and medical facilities.

The Tazewell County Medical Society is comprised of physicians who work for the improvement of medicine in the county for all physicians and their patients. ISMS is the legislative voice for physicians in Springfield. All physicians are encouraged to join their county and state societies to collectively have a strong voice in the legislative process at the state and national level.

The annual ISMS House of Delegates meeting will be held in Oak Brook this month. ISMS District Four Trustee Dr. Richard Anderson and Delegate Dr. Gail Williamson will represent Tazewell County. For more information, contact TCMS@hopedalemc.com or visit ISMS.org.

MORTON

Teen poetry event planned at library

Young budding poets can celebrate National Poetry Month at Morton Public Library District, 315 W. Pershing St., Morton. Black-out poetry from pages of used books and book spine poetry will be performed at 4 p.m. April 7 by students in seventh grade through high school. The readings will be put on the library’s Instagram feed throughout the month.

SOUTH PEKIN

Volunteers needed to continue community work

South Pekin’s popular local events – such as Fourth of July fireworks and Christmas tree lightings – happen because of the work of volunteers. But these and other events are in jeopardy as the number of volunteers dwindle.

The remaining members of the volunteer group, South Pekin Town Twisters, are asking the community to help. The Twisters started in September 2012 and run community events, and have planted flowers, installed park benches and established a Tot Spot for children.

But membership is down to four hearty souls. They are asking the community to help the group with its mission to make South Pekin a better place to live.

The organization is funded through village funding, public donations and proceeds from fundraisers such as vendor shows and Christmas tree sales. Some residents have left memorial contributions to the organization to help pay for projects.

For more information and to volunteer, call Jeanie Barnes at (309) 840-0795 or Jo Ann Lamb at (309) 840-0726.