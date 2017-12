Candidates file for 2018 Tazewell County elections

The following is a list of candidates who have filed for Tazewell County offices in the 2018 primary election. All offices are four-year terms except those otherwise specified.

COUNTY CLERK

Brittany Miller, Democrat

Washington

John C. Ackerman, Republican

Washington

Brett Grimm, Republican

Morton

Shelly I. Hranka, Republican

Groveland

SHERIFF

Jeffrey J. Lower, Republican

Pekin

Michael T. Eeten, Republican

Pekin

TREASURER

Mary J. Burress, Republican, Incumbent

Pekin

CORONER (UNEXPIRED 2 YR.)

Scott A. Price, Republican

Pekin

Steve Bresnahan, Republican

Pekin

Charles “Charlie” Hanley, Republican

Pekin

COUNTY BOARD DIST. #1 – (4 YR.)

Monica Shallenberger Connett, Democrat, Incumbent

Pekin

Frank Sciortino, Democrat, Incumbent

Pekin

Jay Hall, Republican, Incumbent

Pekin

COUNTY BOARD DIST. #1 – (UNEXPIRED 2 YR.)

Joseph Wolfe, Democrat, Incumbent

Pekin

COUNTY BOARD DIST. #2

Nick Graff, Republican, Incumbent

Morton

Jerome J. Hranka, Republican

Groveland

Brandon C. Hovey, Republican

Morton

Greg Menold, Republican, Incumbent

Morton

COUNTY BOARD DIST. #3 (4 YR.)

Matthew Ward, Democrat

Washington

Seth D. Mingus, Republican, Incumbent

East Peoria

Gregory A. Longfellow, Republican

Washington