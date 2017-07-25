— Dental records of remains found match those of missing Pekin boy  

Dental evidence from human remains found July 24 match the dental records of Robert Bonsai Bee, Jr., according to a forensic pathologist involved in Tuesday’s preliminary autopsy at Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s facilities. Earlier that day, officials announced the bones were that of a 13-year-old male.

Until DNA testing is final, however, it cannot be concluded that the remains definitely belong to the missing 13-year-old, officials said at an afternoon press conference held by the Pekin Police and Tazewell County Sheriff’s departments.

Investigators are assuming “there was foul play” involved in the victim’s death, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Lower said.

The bones, which were found in, and around, a wooded area on the14300 block of Rte. 29, are thought by investigators to have been scattered by animals. They were discovered by an acquaintance of a homeowner at 14316 around 2:30 p.m. Monday while grooming the lawn.

Robert has been considered missing since Nov. 17, 2016, when he fled from his home at 233 Sapp St. By bicycle after a Pekin Police Dept. truancy officer visited the home to issue a ticket. His mother, Lisa Bee, claims that Robert returned home later, spent the night with at someone’s home, walked to the bus stop with a friend the next day, but did not get on the bus. She reported his disappearance when a truancy officer visited the home Nov. 18 after Robert came missing from school again.

There are no witnesses to Robert’s return home or his appearance at the bus stop the next day. Police considered the boy an endangered runaway.

Since Robert was reported missing, his mother has had little involvement in searching for the boy. According to her own Facebook posts, she was evicted from the Sapp Street house in February and has since lived a transient lifestyle, often interring herself in mental health wards and drug rehabilitations.

It is not known if anyone has yet been taken into police custody. According to Lisa Bee’s Facebook, she is living in Auburn, Illinois, which is in Sangamon County.

Though it may not be concluded the remains belong to Robert, members of Team Bonsai held vigil on Woodford Road, which borders the Rte. 29 residence. The group has diligently searched for the boy since he came missing last year.

Since the discovery of the remains, and the likelihood they belong to Robert, the team has changed its Facebook page name from “The Official Finding Robert Bee Discussion Group” to “The Official Finding Justice for Robert Bee Discussion Group.”

DNA testing may take several weeks to finalize. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pekin Police Department, Tazewell County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police crime scene investigators are continuing the investigation.

