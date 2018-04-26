— East Peoria hosts Special Olympics athletes this weekend 

Families, volunteers and spectators will be cheering on men and women, boys and girls – all Special Olympics athletes – as they compete in the 2018 Region G Spring Games. The annual Spring Games takes place on Sunday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

The public is invited to watch the competition and experience the joy of achievement by Special Olympics athletes.

Special Olympics Illinois Region G serves the Central Northeast portion of Illinois with local programming for over 1,200 athletes in Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties. Region F offers participation in 16 sports and holds 17 competitions year-round. For more information about the region, visit www.soill.org/RegionG.

All athletes will march in the parade of athletes and recite the Special Olympics oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

The running of the torch with the “Flame of Hope” and the lighting of the cauldron signifies the opening of the games.

Athletes will compete in the 50-, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800-, 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs; standing and running long jumps; shot put; tennis and softball throw; mini javelin; 100-, 400- and 800-meter walk races; wheelchair competitions and assisted races.

Sponsors for the Special Olympics Illinois Region G Spring Games:

Presenting Sponsor: Bridgestone-Normal

Gold Sponsors: WMBD/WYZZ-TV, WJBC, B-104, WBNQ, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis Club of Bloomington, Peoria Convention and Visitors Bureau

To compete in the Special Olympics Illinois Region G Spring Games, athletes must train for eight weeks. Athletes who win a gold medal at these Region games qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Illinois State Summer Games to be held June 15-17 on the campuses of Illinois State University in Normal and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

More than 4,000 athletes from around the state are expected to compete in Summer Games.

Special Olympics Region Director Jim Fitzpatrick said the Spring Games could not go on without generous volunteer support.

“We rely on volunteers to help run every aspect of Spring Games. But even more importantly, the athletes look forward to the friendship and encouragement they receive from the volunteers,” he said.

The Special Olympics movement began in 1968 when the International Summer Games at Soldier Field. This July, Special Olympics will celebrate 50 years of joy, courage, and empowerment right here in Chicago.

Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Illinois and Special Children’s Charities in Chicago are uniting to host nearly a week of exciting events to celebrate the first 50 years of Special Olympics and to launch the movement into the future.

For more information, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

— East Peoria hosts Special Olympics athletes this weekend —-