—- Hanna City work camp site approved for development

A bill co-sponsored by Republican State Sen. Mike Unes and Democrat State Rep. David Koehler paving the way for redevelopment of the blighted Hanna City Work Camp has been signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The bill clears past hurdles for redevelopment by permitting private investment in the long-vacant property for economic development purposes.

“The bill gives the county full control of the site, while providing a mechanism to seek private development opportunities upon its clean-up,” said Unes of East Peoria.

Koehler, of Peoria, said the property became “too much” for Peoria County to maintain and welcomes the prospect of redevelopment of the old “youth farm,” a decrepit property that housed troubled minors incarcerated by the state of Illinois, ran by the Illinois Department of Corrections and framed with barbed-wire fences and guard towers.

“I think it was a good move, especially with the stipulation that 10 percent goes back to the state. It has always been tough to sell state property because of rules and regulations, but it becomes an easier situation to deal with for the county at this point. With the county not having any purpose for it, they needed to somehow make it something other than an eyesore,” Koehler said. “This allows them to go out and market it.”

The 40-acre site of the former Hanna City Work Camp, originally a 1950’s Air Force Base and radar site, has sat vacant since its 2002 closing.

In 2009, the state of Illinois conveyed the land over to Illinois with strict limitations, according to a Unes press release. The “common sense” measure to invest in the property should be a win-win for all involved, he said: “My office has already received inquiries from interested parties looking to connect with the county about this property, and so I believe the outlook is exceptional.”

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand praised Unes for his efforts and “persistent negotiation” with the state on behalf of the county.

“Putting this land to better use provides the great potential for creating economic opportunity for our county and its taxpayers. It is our hope that the site will one day be home to either a non-for-profit entity, or some viable commercial enterprise,” said Rand. “This bill gives us the flexibility we have long required to accomplish that, and we are anxious to finally move forward on the initiative.”

Manned by the 791st Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, the Cold War-era property was a U.S. Air Force station established during the Korean War and closed in 1968.

It then became part of the Hanna City Radar Site for the Federal Aviation Administration before the state assumed ownership.

The Illinois Youth Center was opened in 1969 on the site and was converted to an adult work camp for prisoners of the Logan Correctional Facility in 1983. The work camp was closed by the state in 2002 and turned over to Peoria County in 2009. The property has been occasionally used for specialized police training in recent years.

The Peoria County Board is committed to a feasibility study to determine the economic viability of developing a small farm incubator and aggregation facility at the former work farm site, according to the Illinois Stewardship Alliance.

The cost for cleanup of the former work camp, and whether the expense falls on the county, the state, private developers, or a combination of all, remains up for conjecture.

—- Hanna City work camp site approved for development —