—- ICC event honors Legacy for the Arts and aids St. Jude’s   

The Peoria Ballet, Illinois Central College Vocal Jazz and Hard Bop Band, the Penguin Project, Heartland Festival Orchestra, the family of former Peoria Mayor Jim Maloof, and others will join forces and talents for “ICC Presents: Jim Maloof’s Legacy of Love for the Arts in Central Illinois.”

The event, to be held on Mon., April 16 at 6 p.m., raises money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Peoria.

This one-of-a-kind showcase of entertainment, now in its sixth year, it will be held at the Performing Arts Center on the ICC East Peoria Campus.

This one-night only event is a family-friendly showcase of the performing arts in the area and is designed to raise money and highlight former Mayor Maloof’s local and national legacy for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The entire event is planned and executed by Illinois Central College students each year.

Seating and tickets are limited to the capacity of the venue. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional donations also will be accepted through a free-will offering for St. Jude collected shortly before intermission.

The evening’s itinerary includes dance sequences from the Peoria Ballet, an inspiring performance by The Penguin Project, amazing vocals from ICC Vocal Jazz, knee-tapping jazz from ICC Hard Bop Jazz Band.

Several professional musicians from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will also be performing, as well as the Normal Community West Dance team, which will perform its regional and national award-winning routines. Special performances by the Maloof Sisters, Markie and Michy Maloof, will round out an evening of fast-paced, inspiring and show-stopping local entertainment. Speeches from St. Jude families also will be featured. The evening is sure to entertain audiences of all ages and will highlight Maloof’s involvement in both the Peoria area arts and in the founding of the St. Jude Peoria Affiliate. Former Mayor Jim Maloof passed away on Jan. 19, 2013.

Special guests include Illinois Central College Board of Trustee Gale Thetford, members of the Maloof family, and ardent supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A cookie and lemonade reception sponsored by Chick-fil-A will be offered at the close of the program, and participating organizations will showcase upcoming and past performances through interactive displays located in the lobby.

TICKETS AND MORE

Tickets are required for admission and cost $7 for all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance at ArtsAtICC.com or through the ICC Performing Art Center Box Office at 309-694-5136. Contact Brent Goken at 309-694-5107, or Matt Alwan at 309-657-4081. Visit the event’s Facebook page at ICC Presents: Jim Maloof’s Legacy of Love for the Arts: facebook.com/malooflegacyoflove

