— ICC students can take advantage of “QuickStart” on Tuesdays

Illinois Central College is offering an expedited way for potential students to get through the steps of enrolling all in one day with its new QuickStart program now through Aug. 8 (excluding July 4) from noon to 8 pm on the ICC East Peoria Campus.

No appointment is necessary. Free parking is available in Lots A and B on the East Peoria Campus, as well as the Visitors Lot.

During QuickStart events, participants can complete an ICC application and have it processed immediately, take placement testing, meet with an advisor, fill out financial aid paperwork, set up a payment plan, and enroll for classes.

Advisors are available to help students who wish to enroll, but additional follow-up may be required. Some programs are restricted enrollment and only general education or pre-requisite courses may be scheduled in those cases.

Enrollment, testing, and financial aid services also will be available for all students.

QuickStart participants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure enough time to complete the steps to enrollment, ICC suggests arriving no later than 6 pm.

Applicants also should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at fafsa.ed.gov/ prior to coming to campus. Please list ICC on the form in order to be fully considered for federal student aid opportunities at the College.

To complete all the steps of admission and enrollment, participants should bring:

A valid photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID, or other government-issued ID).

Checkbook or credit card to set up a payment plan.

Social security card.

New student advising sessions also are available by appointment on select Saturdays. Call (309) 694-5281 to check availability and schedule an appointment. Or, schedule online at icc.edu/new-student-advising and select a Saturday option. Enrollment, testing, and financial aid services also will be available for all students from 9 am to 1 pm on the select Saturdays.

For more information, call (309) 694-5200, email admissions@icc.edu, or visit icc.edu/QuickStart.

— ICC students can take advantage of “QuickStart” on Tuesdays