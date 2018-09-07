Morton begins weeklong Pumpkin Festival celebration this weekend

The Morton community is ready for its biggest celebration as it kicks off its annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend.

The Pumpkin Open Tennis Tournament begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and the Pumpkin Pedal bike ride starts at 10:30 a.m.

Then it’s the noon Boat Races, followed by Tent Set-Up Competition, F T-Shirt Competition.

A full schedule of the events for this weekend and all next week is below.

The online Pumpkin Store is up and running featuring our theme t-shirts and 2018 Pumpkin pins. Go to https://squareup.com/store/morton-chamber-of-commerce