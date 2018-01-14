The Morton community is mourning the loss of a well-known firefighter who died from injuries he sustained in a single-car accident.

Joshua Greene, 42, was the front seat passenger in a vehicle which struck an empty, parked vehicle near Mossy Trail and Timber Creek Trail.

Greene was thrown to the roadway near the accident, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Greene was unconscious when first responders arrived.

The driver, Glen T. Abney, 52, also of Morton was transported to Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria and was listed in fair condition Friday afternoon Jan. 12. Abney was cited for DUI, aggravated DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. on Jan. 11 in a rural residential area northwest of Morton near Farmdale Reservoir.

Greene was a sales engineer for Heart Technologies, Inc. He was married to Alishia House Greene, whom he met in 1994, and has one son and a daughter. Greene and his wife were active participants in the St. Jude to Peoria Run.

An outdoorsman, Greene was a hunter who, according to photos on his Facebook timeline, hunted deer with his son. Green joined the Morton Fire Department as a paid, on-call firefighter in 2000.

“Josh was known to all of us as friendly, always smiling and involved in our department in many ways,” Fire Chief Joe Kelly wrote on the Morton Fire Department’s Facebook page. “Our hearts go out to Josh’s wife, children and his entire family. He will be missed amongst our Morton Fire Department family as well.”

Among the many condolences tendered on Kelly’s post, Karen Loudermilk wrote, “Thoughts and prayers to the family of such a nice guy. Sad day for many friends in Morton.” Fire districts, such as Maquon and Hopedale, are among those offering sympathy.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

— Morton firefighter killed in crash, driver charged —