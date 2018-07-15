—- Muddy Madness helps St. Jude’s Hospital

Once the mud is washed away, St. Jude Kids’ Muddy Run participants enjoy food, drinks and music from vendors stationed at a neighboring baseball diamond. Among this year’s many donors were Advanced Media Partners of Peoria, Morton Community Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts and Just Kidz Dentistry of Washington.(Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
Even Kempf, 12, of Peoria, emerges from the mud pit, after pausing to apply “war paint” beneath his eyes with mud. To most parents’ relief, a washing area and showers are provided for the kids beneath the water tower in Morton’s Westwood Park. (Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
St. Jude volunteers make sure the mud pit remains thick and slimy for kids finishing up the Kids’ Muddy Madness obstacle course July 15. The event is a collaboration of volunteers, the Morton Park District, the Morton Tourism Association and St. Jude Runs. All proceeds are donated the St. Jude Satellite run, which, in turn, are given to St. Jude Research Hospital of Memphis. (Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
After conquering the “Gorilla Hill Climb”, St. Jude Muddy Runners are met with a drink station before passing through Gumdrop Path, a series of large rubber balls strung from branches. (Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
St. Jude Muddy Madness runners are met with a row of tires after emerging from the wooded portion of Westwood Park’s Frisbee golf course. Climbing walls follow the tire challenge before entering the last leg of the mile-long course. (Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
More than 1,200 children participated in the St. Jude Kids Muddy Madness event July 14 at Westwood Park in Morton. Runners begin the obstacle course by charging through a wall of bubbles and ends with a belly crawl through a gooey mud pit. (Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
Volunteers hose runners with water stored in a fire engine prop, which was named in honor of former Morton firefighter, Joshua Greene. Greene passed away in 2017 as the result of a vehicular accident. (Photos by Holly Eitenmiller / for Chronicle Media)
