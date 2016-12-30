One person is dead and another injured following shootings in East Peoria on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The shootings, which police described as a domestic incident, occurred in the 800 block of Springfield Road, next to the Festival of Lights holiday display.

Two people were sent to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where one later died.

One victim was discovered in the yard, and police reported two “subjects down” inside the home.

The victims have not been identified, and police said a suspect is in custody.

— One person killed in East Peoria shootings —