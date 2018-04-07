—  Partnership with women engineers expands STEM program   — 

One benefit of youth development programming in the region around Fulton, Mason, Peoria and

Tazewell Counties is the number of organizations interested in working together.

One of those partners that have helped University of Illinois Extension, Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit strengthen our programming and expand our reach is the Central Illinois chapter of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE-CI).

U of I Extension has partnered with the SWE-CI Outreach Committee for four years on a variety of projects. As science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education became more prevalent in 4-H programming, the connection with SWE-CI has proven to be extremely valuable.

The mission of SWE-CI Outreach Committee is to educate girls in Central Illinois and help them understand the field of engineering and all the career opportunities available.

“That mission aligns well with our STEM program objectives,” explained Judy Schmidt, 4-H metro youth development educator. “We are working to grow interest in STEM related careers, make STEM fun and accessible, and build STEM leadership opportunities for youth.”

SWE-CI has been a partner for 4-H Science Sleepover and 4G STEM Camp. They have also been integral in additional activities for youth including Makers in Motion camp, 4-H Clover Clinic, and STEM Academy.

Through this partnership, 380 youth have had an educational and fun STEM experience, learned more about engineering as a career field, and engaged with a positive role model in the field of engineering.

“We are very grateful to have University of Illinois Extension working side by side with SWE to promote STEM among our youth,” stated Christiana Aguirre, a member of the SWE-CI Outreach Committee. “The partnership between U of I Extension and SWE—CI has been mutually beneficial and has had a marked impact on outreach effectiveness. The assistance they provide has enabled SWE to reach a much larger and more diverse group of children.”

STEM Bootcamp is another program in which SWE-CI plays an integral part.

The 4-H and SWE-CI is offering a day-long 2018 STEM Bootcamp for high school girls on Saturday, April 14. More information is available at go.illinois.edu/STEMbootcamp.

— Partnership with women engineers expands STEM program —