Six months after physically assaulting a restrained juvenile, a Pekin police officer has been fired due to false statements made regarding the incident.

On July 10, officer Nathan Ujinski was reportedly dispatched to the 2500 block of Market Street at 1:03 a.m. regarding a fight involving five people. Ujinski reportedly reached through the driver’s side door of a squad car, pulled the juvenile, who was restrained at the wrists and ankles, into the car, then smacked the youth a number of times about the head and face.

Ujinski claimed the juvenile called him “a little b****”. Still facing felony charges in Tazewell County, Ujinski was fired Jan. 4 based on misstatements he made regarding details of the incident. His claims that the juvenile attempted to become violent with him were untrue, according to police video of the incident.

The city Board of Fire and Police Commissioners unanimously voted Jan. 4 to discharge Ujinski based on integrity issues. Though a guilty verdict may still have resulted in Ujinski’s firing, the department chose to take action through department misconduct charges instead.

Ujinski, who is free on bond, will appear in Tazewell County court Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. on aggravated battery and official misconduct charges. Both felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison.

— Pekin police officer fired, faces misconduct charges —