Peoria Humane Society hosting Wine & Whiskers fundraiser

The Peoria Humane Society is excited to announce our fifth annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser to be held on Friday, March 1.

Join in this special evening at the Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, in Peoria Heights, to benefit the animals in the community.

Event proceeds enable the Peoria Humane Society to rehabilitate sick and injured animals, promote adoption of homeless pets, bring awareness about animal cruelty and neglect, train volunteers to provide pet therapy visits and spend quality time with shelter animals.

Sponsors of the fundraiser include the Mix 106.9, WMBD-TV & WYZZ, Lexus of Peoria, Laurie Adams Country Financial Company, Farnsworth Group, and Fritch Heating/Cooling. Wine tastings will be provided by Old Mill Vineyard, Olio & Vino, PRP Wine International, and PV II Restaurant.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with entertainment continuing until 8 p.m.

Wine & Whiskers fun includes hors d’ oeuvres catered by Angel Food, a live auction, silent auction baskets, wine raffles, one of a kind animal art, musical entertainment by the Patio Daddio’s and a special guest appearance by some feline friends.

This year’s silent auction items include a Smokey Mountain getaway, $500 gift certificate to Sherman’s, dog & cat theme baskets, a photography package, handcrafted purses and tote bags featuring cats from Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) shelter, wine sampling party, theater tickets, local artwork and much, much more.

Tickets are $50 and are available online at www.peoriahs.org or call the Peoria Humane Society at 309-682-9015.

The Peoria Humane Society is a private, non-profit organization supported entirely by the contributions of its members and donors who share a concern for animals. Join the PHS in giving animals a second chance by attending this year’s Wine & Whiskers, your support makes a difference for animals in need.

The organization hosts several fundraisers throughout the year. The next one is the HUMANe RACE on Saturday, May 5.

The race is a a timed 5-K run as well as a 1 mile run/walk throughout Bradley Park, with post-race activities taking place inside the pavilion. Start time for the race is 1 p.m.

Awards will be given for several age categories.

For more information and to register, go to https://peoriahs.org/phs-fundraisers/the-humane-race

Participants will be welcome to bring a pet with them to The HUMANe Race. Well-behaved, leashed pets with current vaccinations are welcome to join in.

Retractable leashes are not allowed and participants will be responsible for picking up after their pet. Water will be provided for pets.

The Peoria Humane Society will not be responsible for your pet’s behavior or action. Dogs participating with their owners in the timed run should be experienced/trained runners.

