Duck race in East Peoria raises funds to end abuse

September 1, 2018

East Peoria firefighters wait for the cue to release the 2018 Center for Prevention of Abuse ducks Aug. 25 at EastSide Centre. CPA met its goal of 30,000 rubber ducks, raising $155,000. The first 30 ducks to cross the finish line won a prize. This year’s grand prize winner of $5,000 was John Rose, of Biloxi, Miss. (Photo by Holly Eitenmiller /for Chronicle Media)

For the 30th year, the Center for Prevention of Abuse sent a flock of rubber duckies sliding down the hill at Eastside Centre in East Peoria to raise money for people in need.

Since 1989, the organization has hosted the popular race, which raises more than $100,000 each year; the Center’s largest fundraiser.

Volunteers keep the Center for Prevention of Abuse ducks in a row, as a deluge of water is channeled from firetrucks to the racetrack. The organization celebrated its 30th annual race this year. (Photo by Holly Eitenmiller /for Chronicle Media)

This year, the center met its goal of 30,000 ducks, raising $155,000 in funds that help women, children, men and families to live free from violence.

This year’s grand prize winner of $5,000 was John Rose, of Biloxi, Miss.

Thirty winners took home cash prizes, Disney World tickets, fine jewelry and gift certificates.

All proceeds provide women, men and children with necessities, food, shelter and therapy, all of which are free to those seeking freedom from violence.

The money remains local, and funds programs for domestic violence, sexual assault, human traffic. The Center also helps people with clothing, food and shelter. CPA maintains offices in the Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Each year, the Center for Prevention of Abuse needs volunteers to help label rubber ducks for its annual Duck Race. On Aug. 23, a group of East Peoria Community High School students helped tag more than 30,000 rubber ducks. The ducks are provided and shipped by Great American Merchandise and Events, and must be untagged and cleaned before returning them to the company. (Photo courtesy of Center for Prevention of Abuse)

For more information, visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org/.

 

— Duck race in East Peoria raises funds to end abuse  —

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS