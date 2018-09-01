— Duck race in East Peoria raises funds to end abuse 

For the 30th year, the Center for Prevention of Abuse sent a flock of rubber duckies sliding down the hill at Eastside Centre in East Peoria to raise money for people in need.

Since 1989, the organization has hosted the popular race, which raises more than $100,000 each year; the Center’s largest fundraiser.

This year, the center met its goal of 30,000 ducks, raising $155,000 in funds that help women, children, men and families to live free from violence.

This year’s grand prize winner of $5,000 was John Rose, of Biloxi, Miss.

Thirty winners took home cash prizes, Disney World tickets, fine jewelry and gift certificates.

All proceeds provide women, men and children with necessities, food, shelter and therapy, all of which are free to those seeking freedom from violence.

The money remains local, and funds programs for domestic violence, sexual assault, human traffic. The Center also helps people with clothing, food and shelter. CPA maintains offices in the Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

For more information, visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org/.

