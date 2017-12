State candidates in Tri-County region set for March primary

The following is a list of candidates who have filed to run in the March 2018 primary for state representatives and state senators from districts that serve voters across McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. All offices are two-year terms.

The deadline to file for the March primary was Dec. 4. Most are running unopposed.

SENATE

District 37

Chuck Weaver – Republican, incumbent

Peoria

No Democrat

District 44

William Brady – Republican, incumbent

Bloomington

No Democrat

District 51

Chapin Rose – Republican, incumbent

Champaign

No Democrat

District 53

Jason Barickman – Republican, incumbnt

Bloomington

No Democrat

District 73

Ryan Spain – Republican, Incumbent

Peoria

No Democrat

District 106

Thomas M. Bennett, Republican, Incumbent

Gibson City

District 88

Keith P. Sommer, Republican, Incumbent

Morton

Jill Blair, Democrat, Democrat

Bloomington

District 92

Jehan Gordon-Booth, Democrat, Incumbent

Peoria

No Republican

District 91

Michael D. Unes, Republican, Incumbent

East Peoria

Carolyn Blodgett, Democrat

Canton

District 87

Tim Butler, Republican, Incumbent

Springfield

No Democrat

