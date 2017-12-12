–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20

DEC. 14

Color by Design

Thursday, 3-4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Youth in grades 5-8 use colored pencils and markers to fill in intricate coloring pages while enjoying a snack and conversation. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$38-$73

Stage production of soaring acrobatics and illusions. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.

Holiday Gift Workshop at the Library

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Register kids aged 3 and older to make two holiday gifts for people they love. To register, call (309) 444-2241.

Wellmobile Visits East Peoria Levee District

Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

Atrium, East Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland

Free blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and spirometry screenings. 8-12 hour fast required. For more information, visit peoriaintegratedmarketing.com/wellmobile/screenings/

DEC. 14-16

The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)

Thursday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

Broadway Lounge, MAXAM Bldg., 316 SW Water St., Peoria

$36-$40

Peoria Cabaret Theatre presents an irreverent and heartwarming comedy. When none of the acts show up for a variety show, three members of the staff are pressed into service. Repeats on December 23. For more information, call (309) 494-9100.

DEC. 14-JAN. 7

Roland Johnson Christmas Prints on Display

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

For 40 years Roland Johnson created unique screen printed greeting cards that he sent out to over 2000 friends and family. The library has a complete collection and will have them on display. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

DEC. 14-16

Veterans’ Art Exhibit

Thur. – Sat., during Library hours

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe

Free

View a wide range of artistic expression created by veterans. For more information, call (309) 497-2000.

DEC. 15

Library Night at the Enchanted Forest

Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Folepi’s Enchanted Forest

Free

Families gather to create holiday crafts and stroll through Folepi’s Enchanted Forest. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Trailhead Nature Store’s Annual Christmas Sale

Friday, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

On December 15 only all visitors will receive 10% off all purchases. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

DEC. 15-17

Peoria Civic Chorale: An American Family Christmas

Fri. & Sat., 7 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$20; $8 students

The Peoria Civic Chorale presents classic carols and holiday favorites. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

DEC. 16

PAWS to Read at the Library

Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Children 7 and older pet a furry friend while improving their reading skills. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.

Star Wars Day

Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Adults $11; youth $9

All-day Star Wars fun with themed crafts, a costume contest with prizes, and a Star Wars mythology lecture. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Indoor Farmers’ Market

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

Free

Producer-only market offering a wide array of products. Free parking across the street at the Butler lot. For more information, call (309) 434-2295.

Breakout EDU for Teens

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Interactive game for teens in grades 7-12 that involves saving the Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Story.’ For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

Crafterday for Teens

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Walk-in craft for all ages which will involve making reindeer food. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.

Scouting is the Limit

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$20; chaperones $5.50

Using the latest visualization technology in the dome planetarium, Cub Scouts will explore the past, present and future of space exploration. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 17

Music in the McKenzie Presents Henhouse Prowlers

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.

Free

Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers play music inspired by the roots of bluegrass while branching out into a sound uniquely their own. From lightning fast picking, to sentimental ballads, they play original material, traditional songs, and contemporary covers. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.

Christmas Around the World

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

$7-$8

Come see how Christmas is celebrated by Christians of various ethnic backgrounds in Central Illinois. Enjoy family-friendly activities and learn how the holiday is celebrated across cultures from Mexican Posadas to German Christmas trees. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.

Artist Lecture Series: Emergence

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free

Artists Andrea Ferrigno and Mark Holmes will speak about their inspirations and what opportunities led them to where they are today. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 18

Annual Christmas Lighting Contest in Morton

Monday, begins at 5:30 p.m.

Throughout Morton

Free

Morton Kiwanis and Morton High School Key Club host the contest. Lights need to be on by 5:30 p.m. For more information, email jcunningham@cefcu.com.

Holiday Movie at the Library

Monday, 11 a.m.

Washington District Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

The movie “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) will be shown on the big screen. Popcorn provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

Monday Morning Movie: Holiday Edition

Monday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.

Free

The movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.

DEC. 19

Movie Tuesday for All Ages

Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The movie this month is Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

ISU Chorale: Once Upon a December

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

The hundred member ISU Civic Chorale will perform seasonal arrangements. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Tweens Cozy Gift Workshop

Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Youths in grades 4-6 will make homemade soaps and fleece pillows. Gift wrap provided. Register by calling (309) 347-7111.

DEC. 20

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Bring a blanket and pillow to see the movie, make a craft, and eat a snack. For more information, call (309) 699-3917

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20–