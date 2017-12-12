–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20December 12, 2017
DEC. 14
Color by Design
Thursday, 3-4 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Youth in grades 5-8 use colored pencils and markers to fill in intricate coloring pages while enjoying a snack and conversation. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington
$38-$73
Stage production of soaring acrobatics and illusions. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.
Holiday Gift Workshop at the Library
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Register kids aged 3 and older to make two holiday gifts for people they love. To register, call (309) 444-2241.
Wellmobile Visits East Peoria Levee District
Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
Atrium, East Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland
Free blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and spirometry screenings. 8-12 hour fast required. For more information, visit peoriaintegratedmarketing.com/wellmobile/screenings/
DEC. 14-16
The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Thursday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m.
Broadway Lounge, MAXAM Bldg., 316 SW Water St., Peoria
$36-$40
Peoria Cabaret Theatre presents an irreverent and heartwarming comedy. When none of the acts show up for a variety show, three members of the staff are pressed into service. Repeats on December 23. For more information, call (309) 494-9100.
DEC. 14-JAN. 7
Roland Johnson Christmas Prints on Display
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
For 40 years Roland Johnson created unique screen printed greeting cards that he sent out to over 2000 friends and family. The library has a complete collection and will have them on display. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
DEC. 14-16
Veterans’ Art Exhibit
Thur. – Sat., during Library hours
Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe
Free
View a wide range of artistic expression created by veterans. For more information, call (309) 497-2000.
DEC. 15
Library Night at the Enchanted Forest
Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Folepi’s Enchanted Forest
Free
Families gather to create holiday crafts and stroll through Folepi’s Enchanted Forest. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
Trailhead Nature Store’s Annual Christmas Sale
Friday, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
On December 15 only all visitors will receive 10% off all purchases. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
DEC. 15-17
Peoria Civic Chorale: An American Family Christmas
Fri. & Sat., 7 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m.
5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$20; $8 students
The Peoria Civic Chorale presents classic carols and holiday favorites. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
DEC. 16
PAWS to Read at the Library
Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Children 7 and older pet a furry friend while improving their reading skills. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.
Star Wars Day
Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Adults $11; youth $9
All-day Star Wars fun with themed crafts, a costume contest with prizes, and a Star Wars mythology lecture. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Indoor Farmers’ Market
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington
Free
Producer-only market offering a wide array of products. Free parking across the street at the Butler lot. For more information, call (309) 434-2295.
Breakout EDU for Teens
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Interactive game for teens in grades 7-12 that involves saving the Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Story.’ For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.
Crafterday for Teens
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Walk-in craft for all ages which will involve making reindeer food. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.
Scouting is the Limit
Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$20; chaperones $5.50
Using the latest visualization technology in the dome planetarium, Cub Scouts will explore the past, present and future of space exploration. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
DEC. 17
Music in the McKenzie Presents Henhouse Prowlers
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.
Free
Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers play music inspired by the roots of bluegrass while branching out into a sound uniquely their own. From lightning fast picking, to sentimental ballads, they play original material, traditional songs, and contemporary covers. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.
Christmas Around the World
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria
$7-$8
Come see how Christmas is celebrated by Christians of various ethnic backgrounds in Central Illinois. Enjoy family-friendly activities and learn how the holiday is celebrated across cultures from Mexican Posadas to German Christmas trees. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.
Artist Lecture Series: Emergence
Sunday, 2 p.m.
Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
Free
Artists Andrea Ferrigno and Mark Holmes will speak about their inspirations and what opportunities led them to where they are today. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
DEC. 18
Annual Christmas Lighting Contest in Morton
Monday, begins at 5:30 p.m.
Throughout Morton
Free
Morton Kiwanis and Morton High School Key Club host the contest. Lights need to be on by 5:30 p.m. For more information, email jcunningham@cefcu.com.
Holiday Movie at the Library
Monday, 11 a.m.
Washington District Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza
Free
The movie “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) will be shown on the big screen. Popcorn provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.
Monday Morning Movie: Holiday Edition
Monday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.
Free
The movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.
DEC. 19
Movie Tuesday for All Ages
Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The movie this month is Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
ISU Chorale: Once Upon a December
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington
Free
The hundred member ISU Civic Chorale will perform seasonal arrangements. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.
Tweens Cozy Gift Workshop
Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Youths in grades 4-6 will make homemade soaps and fleece pillows. Gift wrap provided. Register by calling (309) 347-7111.
DEC. 20
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria
Free
Bring a blanket and pillow to see the movie, make a craft, and eat a snack. For more information, call (309) 699-3917
