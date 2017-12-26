–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

DEC. 28

The Nutcracker Ballet

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25-$45

Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

Sherlock Holmes Story Society

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe

Free

New reading discussion group will focus on Sherlock Holmes. The story for discussion this month is “The Copper Beeches.” For more information, call (309) 497-2000.

Kids Make Thank You Cards at Alpha Park

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Children can create cards to show their appreciation for their gifts. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

DEC. 29

Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington

$15 suggested donation

The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo B.Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Countdown at Winterfest

Sunday, beginning at noon

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$10 for skating

Event features skating from noon-9 p.m., a children’s ball drop at 7 and a midnight ball drop plus fireworks, live music, and drinks. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.

JAN. 3

Rememberlutions Journal

Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, Levee District, E. Peoria

Free

Young people can start a journal to fill with memories and mementos. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Family LEGO Build

Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, Levee District, E. Peoria

Free

Kids can bring caregivers to enjoy creating family masterpieces out of the Library’s LEGO pieces. For more information, call (309) 699-3719, ext. 1291.

Relax Under the Stars

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Bring your lunch and relax with a night-time sky and soothing music. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3–