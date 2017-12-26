–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3December 26, 2017
DEC. 28
The Nutcracker Ballet
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25-$45
Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.
Sherlock Holmes Story Society
Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe
Free
New reading discussion group will focus on Sherlock Holmes. The story for discussion this month is “The Copper Beeches.” For more information, call (309) 497-2000.
Kids Make Thank You Cards at Alpha Park
Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville
Free
Children can create cards to show their appreciation for their gifts. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.
DEC. 29
Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt
Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington
$15 suggested donation
The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo B.Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Countdown at Winterfest
Sunday, beginning at noon
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$10 for skating
Event features skating from noon-9 p.m., a children’s ball drop at 7 and a midnight ball drop plus fireworks, live music, and drinks. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.
JAN. 3
Rememberlutions Journal
Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, Levee District, E. Peoria
Free
Young people can start a journal to fill with memories and mementos. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Family LEGO Build
Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, Levee District, E. Peoria
Free
Kids can bring caregivers to enjoy creating family masterpieces out of the Library’s LEGO pieces. For more information, call (309) 699-3719, ext. 1291.
Relax Under the Stars
Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.
Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free
Bring your lunch and relax with a night-time sky and soothing music. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
