–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 7 – Dec. 13

DEC. 7

Kenny Rogers ‘The Gamblers Last Deal’ with guest Linda Davis

Thursday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$58-$88

Rogers’ final world tour features Christmas hits. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.

DEC. 7-8

Friends of the Library Holiday Bake Sale

Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

E. Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland in the Levee District

Free

The Fondulac Friends of the Library host their annual sale featuring sweet and savory treats, homemade crafts and inexpensive gift items. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

DEC. 8

Peoria Pops Orchestra Presents a Christmas Festival

Friday, 7 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$12; $10 seniors; $8 students

Soloists Nichole Fauser and Austin Shaw will headline the program. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

DEC. 9

Santa & Mrs. Claus Visit the Library

Saturday, 10:39-11:30 a.m.

Morton Community Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Children can visit with the famous couple. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Tremont Lions Paper Drive

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Throughout the city

Bring your papers to the recycling container by the water tower or leave them bundled on the curb for pick-up. For more information, call (309) 925-5711.

Lightwire Theatre Presents “A Very Electric Christmas”

Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m.

Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria

$25; students $15

Magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

Laura Ingalls Christmas Memories

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Join Laura as she reminisces about her childhood Christmases. Presented by Laura Keyes, who has been portraying women since 2008. First-come seating beginning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$35-$40

Author and comedian Mike Birbiglia will offer his newest stories and comedy. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

DEC. 9-10

Cookies with Santa in Downs

Sat., 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; Sun., 1-3 p.m.

Dooley Park Pavilion

Free

Event includes decorations, cookies and photo opportunities with Santa. For more information, call (309) 378-3221.

Garden Christmas Party

Friday-Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Rd.

$8; children $6

Get into the Christmas spirit by coming to Luthy for a display of poinsettias, music, door prizes, The Hall of Christmas Trees, s’more making, and a lighted fairy garden. Repeats on December 15-16. For more information, call (309) 681-3506.

DEC. 10

Washington High School Band Concert

Sunday, 2 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Washington Community High School’s Winter Band Concert. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Decades Rewind: Sleigh Ride

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$36-$46

Decades Rewind is a National touring concert, dance party and theatrical performance all wrapped up in one show that celebrates the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

Harlem Globetrotters

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15-$93

Tickets are available by calling (800) 745-3000.

DEC. 11

Crafternoon at Fondulac Library

Monday, 3:30-5 p.m.

400 Richland in the Levee District

Free

Children in grades K-8 will create salt-dough ornaments. Children in grades K-2 may need a caregiver to help. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Teen Comic Art Club

Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Kids 10 and up are invited to enjoy snacks, draw and socialize. All materials and supplies provided. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

DEC. 12

That’s a Wrap

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Learn how to wrap Christmas gifts and tips for creative and easy to make things more festive under your tree. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Anime Club

Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Teens will watch anime, eat ramen, draw, and talk with other fans. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Knit Night at the Library

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

All skill levels welcome to come work on their own projects. Beginners welcome. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Intricate Snowflake Paper Craft

Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Suzanne Cook will teacher adults the art of making intricate snowflakes from paper. Register by calling (309) 347-7111.

TCGHS Christmas Party

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

719 N. Eleventh St., Pekin

Free

Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society’s potluck dinner will be held in the group’s library. New members welcome. Sign up by calling (309) 477-3044.

DEC. 13

Rules of the Road Class Offered in Morton

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

An adult class that reviews the Illinois Rules of the Road. Registration required by calling (309) 263-2200.

Convert Old Videos to DVD

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Use the Library’s software to convert VHS, Video8, Hi8, or Digital8 to DVDs. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 7 – Dec. 13–