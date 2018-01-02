–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10January 2, 2018
JAN. 4
Library Offers Robotics for Teens Classes
Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.
Teen Domain, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Three programs to teach the basic C programming and cumulative coding will be held at the Library. Space is limited, and teens must register at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.
Central Illinois Herpetological Meeting
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
Speakers on reptiles and amphibians will offer information and advice. For more information, call (309) 682-6208.
Teen Anime Club
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Teens in grades 7-12 share interests in anime and manga. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
JAN. 5
Got a New Device for Christmas? Need help?
Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Learn how to get started using your new device. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.
Illinois Bicentennial Movie: History of Pekin
Friday, 11 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The movie includes old footage of Pekin High School, the Pekin Theatre, Pekin Hospital and the Old Post Office. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.
JAN. 6
Learn 3D Design for 3D Printing
Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St
Free
Learn the basics and use the library’s easy-to-use software. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
Showtime at the Library
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
G-rated family movie “The Secret of Nimh” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
Cyber Security Tips from a Hacker
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Learn how to protect your computer and your information online. Program is intended for adults and registration is requested by calling (309) 263-2200.
Green Screen for Tweens
Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.
Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Kids can come and experiment with the green screen using the library’s iPads to take cool photos and make short clips. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.
New Year’s Greeting at 5-Points: That’s Amore
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Five-Points, 460 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$35; $10 for students
David Commanday and the Heartland Festival Orchestra will offer a musical salute to Italy. For more information, visit heartlandfestivalorchestra.org.
Eagles on the Illinois River
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
Peoria Audubon Society and Forest Park Nature Center offer a day dedicated to the appreciation of bald eagles. For more information, visit www.peoriaparks.org/.
JAN. 7
Elegant Bridal Expo
Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Ctr. Dr., East Peoria
Free admission; online registration required. Register by visiting www.elegantbridalexpo.com.
Scouting at the Museum
Sunday, noon-3 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$20 for Scouts, $5.50 for chaperones
Cub scouts will explore the world of art and create some of their own. Intended for Tiger Scouts to earn their belt loop, but is open to Scouts and siblings of all ages. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
JAN. 9
Show and Tell at the TCGHS Meeting
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
719 N. 11th St., Pekin
Free
Members and guests are invited to bring a family artifact, story or genealogical problem to show and tell or ask about. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.
Appy Hour: eBook Q & A
Tuesday, 1:30-3 p.m.
Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Adults who got a new device for Christmas can get personalized instruction on its use. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
A.N.I.M.E.
Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.
Teens in grades 6-12 can watch anime, eat ramen, draw and talk with other fans. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Knit Night at the Library
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Bring your latest project for a laid back evening of conversation and yarn work. Free lessons for beginners. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Art Club: Meet the New Curator
Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free with general admission
Greet the new curator, Bill Conger, and enjoy coffee and treats, too. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
JAN. 10
Brown Bag It at the Library
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Bring your kids and lunches for a Forest Park Nature Center program. Drinks provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Star Wars: “The Last Jedi”
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Adults $8.50; child $6.50; senior $7.50
Sensory friendly viewing of the movie features lights turned up and softer sound volume. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Senior Morning at the Museum
Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free
Seniors will meet the new curator, Bill Conger, and explore the exhibits and planetarium. Free parking. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10–