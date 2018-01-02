–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

JAN. 4

Library Offers Robotics for Teens Classes

Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Teen Domain, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Three programs to teach the basic C programming and cumulative coding will be held at the Library. Space is limited, and teens must register at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Central Illinois Herpetological Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Speakers on reptiles and amphibians will offer information and advice. For more information, call (309) 682-6208.

Teen Anime Club

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens in grades 7-12 share interests in anime and manga. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

JAN. 5

Got a New Device for Christmas? Need help?

Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Learn how to get started using your new device. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

Illinois Bicentennial Movie: History of Pekin

Friday, 11 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The movie includes old footage of Pekin High School, the Pekin Theatre, Pekin Hospital and the Old Post Office. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

JAN. 6

Learn 3D Design for 3D Printing

Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St

Free

Learn the basics and use the library’s easy-to-use software. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

Showtime at the Library

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

G-rated family movie “The Secret of Nimh” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Cyber Security Tips from a Hacker

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Learn how to protect your computer and your information online. Program is intended for adults and registration is requested by calling (309) 263-2200.

Green Screen for Tweens

Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.

Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Kids can come and experiment with the green screen using the library’s iPads to take cool photos and make short clips. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.

New Year’s Greeting at 5-Points: That’s Amore

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Five-Points, 460 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$35; $10 for students

David Commanday and the Heartland Festival Orchestra will offer a musical salute to Italy. For more information, visit heartlandfestivalorchestra.org.

Eagles on the Illinois River

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Peoria Audubon Society and Forest Park Nature Center offer a day dedicated to the appreciation of bald eagles. For more information, visit www.peoriaparks.org/.

JAN. 7

Elegant Bridal Expo

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Ctr. Dr., East Peoria

Free admission; online registration required. Register by visiting www.elegantbridalexpo.com.

Scouting at the Museum

Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$20 for Scouts, $5.50 for chaperones

Cub scouts will explore the world of art and create some of their own. Intended for Tiger Scouts to earn their belt loop, but is open to Scouts and siblings of all ages. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 9

Show and Tell at the TCGHS Meeting

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Members and guests are invited to bring a family artifact, story or genealogical problem to show and tell or ask about. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.

Appy Hour: eBook Q & A

Tuesday, 1:30-3 p.m.

Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Adults who got a new device for Christmas can get personalized instruction on its use. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

A.N.I.M.E.

Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Teens in grades 6-12 can watch anime, eat ramen, draw and talk with other fans. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Knit Night at the Library

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Bring your latest project for a laid back evening of conversation and yarn work. Free lessons for beginners. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Art Club: Meet the New Curator

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Greet the new curator, Bill Conger, and enjoy coffee and treats, too. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 10

Brown Bag It at the Library

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Bring your kids and lunches for a Forest Park Nature Center program. Drinks provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Star Wars: “The Last Jedi”

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Adults $8.50; child $6.50; senior $7.50

Sensory friendly viewing of the movie features lights turned up and softer sound volume. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Seniors will meet the new curator, Bill Conger, and explore the exhibits and planetarium. Free parking. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10–