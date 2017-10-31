–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 7

NOV. 2

Teen Anime Club at the Library

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens in grades 7-12 meet to discuss anime and manga and learn about new graphic novels in the library. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

Manga Club at Alpha Park

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Teens from 12-18 will share snacks and discussion on anime and manga. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

NOV. 2-5

‘The Glass Menagerie’

Thur., Fri., & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$14; students $10

Classic 5-character memory play by Tennessee Williams that premiered in 1944. For tickets or more information, call (309) 676-2196.

NOV. 3

CIAO First Fridays Artists’ Tour

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Various locations in Peoria

Free

Visit artists’ studios in Peoria, Pekin and Morton. For a list of places, visit ciaopeoria.com/first-fridays/ or call (309) 674-6822.

Moonlight River Cruise

Friday, 7:30-9:30 (boarding at 7)

Spirit of Peoria, Peoria Riverfront

$23; $21 for seniors; $14 children from 4-15

Live entertainment and a cash bar add to the enjoyment of the Illinois River as seen from a paddle-wheel boat. For more information, call (309) 637-8000.

Are We Alone in the Universe?

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$4 (seating is first come first serve)

Dr. Lisa Kaltenegger, Director of the Carl Sagan Institute, will explain the discoveries of the past 20 years in a simulcast. For tickets or information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 4

Woodie Guthrie: Dustbowl Troubadour

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Midwest singer & songwriter Barry Cloyd brings American history to life through the music of

Woodie Guthrie, which chronicles America’s history of struggle and spirit during the 1930s

–1950’s. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Investing on a Shoestring Budget

Saturday, 1:15 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Mark Robertson and Ken Kavula will show how you can invest $20 a month to accumulate a portfolio value of $1.5 million. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.

Holiday Craft Sale

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Morton United Methodist Church, 420 N. Tennessee Ave.

Free admission

Shop for unique handcrafted products, baked goods, holiday crafts, and gifts. Brunch will be served from 9-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call (309) 266-7174.

Movie on the Big Screen

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The movie “Free Birds” will be shown. Two turkeys from opposite sides of the tracks must put aside their differences and team up to travel back in time to change the course of history – and get turkey off the holiday menu for good. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.

Short Stack for a Tall Cause

Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Applebee’s, 900 Riverside Dr., East Peoria

$5

Support East Peoria High School Alumni Scholarship Fund. For tickets or information, call (309) 698-0234.

NOV. 5

Animal Encounters at Forest Park

Sunday, 1:22-2:22 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Kids can feel the smooth scales of snakes as it slides through their hands. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

NOV. 6

Cookbook Club at the Library

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Participants will be celebrating the 3rd anniversary of the group. Bring a copy of a favorite recipe to share. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

Food for Fines Begins at Illinois Prairie Libraries

Monday, regular library hours

208 E. Partridge, Metamora

Cancel out your library fines at any one of the 6 branches of the IDPR Library System by taking a non-perishable, unexpired food item to the library. Each item will cancel $1 in fines, but not charges for lost or damaged books. Food for Fines extends until December 23. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.

NOV. 7

Outsmart the Scammers

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Discussion will revolve around how to spot red flags, resources you can turn to, and steps you can take to protect yourself. For more information, call (309) 693-2798.

