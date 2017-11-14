–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 21

NOV. 16

Teen WII Night at the Branch Library

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

Sunnyland Branch, Washington District Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

Play Mario Kart, Smash Bros. Brawl, Just Dance, and more Wii classics. Snacks provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

Film Fest at the North Branch Library

Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

3001 W. Grand Pkwy., Peoria IL

Free

The movie “Pillow Talk” will be shown on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15-$50

Fun-filled show brings the TV series to life on stage, giving families the opportunity to engage with their favorite characters in a live theater experience. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.

Classic Film Series: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Big Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; senior $9.50; child $8.50

The Honorable Joe Billy McDade will host the movie. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 16-18

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 5-Points

Thur.-Sat., 7 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$10

Join cast and crew from Washington Community High School as they tell the tale of the beautiful mermaid Ariel in this beautifully told story. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

NOV. 17

Morton Santa’s Mailboxes Open

Friday, during business hours

Morton Kroger and Dairy Queen

Free

Children’s letters to Santa can be ‘mailed’ at the two sites. Be sure there is either a return address or an email address included.

Morton Mission Mart Open House

Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

2125 S. Main St.

Free

Event offers 50 percent off Christmas merchandise. Refreshments offered. For more information, call (309) 670-1176.

NOV. 17-DEC. 31

Poinsettia Show at Luthy Botanical Garden

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2520 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free; donations appreciated

Hundreds of poinsettias of all kinds blended in a colorful wonderland. Candlelight walks will be offered through Dec. 23. For more information, call (309) 686-3362.

NOV. 18

Shop Morton

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community wide

Free

Santa visits begin at Leaves ‘n Beans at 2 p.m. Holiday characters will be at Family Video from 4-6 p.m. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

Blacksmith Demonstrations

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Rd., McLean

Free

Members of the Illinois Valley Blacksmith’s Association will demonstrate blacksmithing. For more information, call (309) 874-2174

NOV. 19

Morton Community Choir Presents Handel’s Messiah

Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St.

Free will offering

Soloists are Michelle Stoller, Hannah Williams, Issa Ransom and Peter Wesoloski. Dr. John Orfe is the organist. Conducted by Philip Witzig. For more information, call (309) 266-9281.

NOV. 20

Midday Movie at the Library

Monday, 11 a.m.

Sunnyland Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

The movie “The Glass Castle” will be shown. PG-13. Popcorn provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

NOV. 21

After School Movie at the Library

Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

This month’s movie will be “Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale.” Rated PG. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

