–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 21

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 21November 14, 2017
NOV. 16
Teen WII Night at the Branch Library
Thursday, 5-7 p.m.
Sunnyland Branch, Washington District Library, Sunnyland Plaza
Free
Play Mario Kart, Smash Bros. Brawl, Just Dance, and more Wii classics. Snacks provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.
Film Fest at the North Branch Library
Thursday, 2-4 p.m.
3001 W. Grand Pkwy., Peoria IL
Free
The movie “Pillow Talk” will be shown on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.
Peppa Pig’s Surprise
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$15-$50
Fun-filled show brings the TV series to life on stage, giving families the opportunity to engage with their favorite characters in a live theater experience. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.
Classic Film Series: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Big Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10.50; senior $9.50; child $8.50
The Honorable Joe Billy McDade will host the movie. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
NOV. 16-18
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 5-Points
Thur.-Sat., 7 p.m.
360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$10
Join cast and crew from Washington Community High School as they tell the tale of the beautiful mermaid Ariel in this beautifully told story. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
NOV. 17
Morton Santa’s Mailboxes Open
Friday, during business hours
Morton Kroger and Dairy Queen
Free
Children’s letters to Santa can be ‘mailed’ at the two sites. Be sure there is either a return address or an email address included.
Morton Mission Mart Open House
Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
2125 S. Main St.
Free
Event offers 50 percent off Christmas merchandise. Refreshments offered. For more information, call (309) 670-1176.
NOV. 17-DEC. 31
Poinsettia Show at Luthy Botanical Garden
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
2520 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria
Free; donations appreciated
Hundreds of poinsettias of all kinds blended in a colorful wonderland. Candlelight walks will be offered through Dec. 23. For more information, call (309) 686-3362.
NOV. 18
Shop Morton
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Community wide
Free
Santa visits begin at Leaves ‘n Beans at 2 p.m. Holiday characters will be at Family Video from 4-6 p.m. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.
Blacksmith Demonstrations
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Rd., McLean
Free
Members of the Illinois Valley Blacksmith’s Association will demonstrate blacksmithing. For more information, call (309) 874-2174
NOV. 19
Morton Community Choir Presents Handel’s Messiah
Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St.
Free will offering
Soloists are Michelle Stoller, Hannah Williams, Issa Ransom and Peter Wesoloski. Dr. John Orfe is the organist. Conducted by Philip Witzig. For more information, call (309) 266-9281.
NOV. 20
Midday Movie at the Library
Monday, 11 a.m.
Sunnyland Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza
Free
The movie “The Glass Castle” will be shown. PG-13. Popcorn provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.
NOV. 21
After School Movie at the Library
Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
This month’s movie will be “Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale.” Rated PG. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
