–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

NOV. 23

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland Opens

Thursday, 5-9 p.m.

123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria

$10 per vehicle; busses extra

Drive-through an electrified park featuring Festival of Lights’ floats and lighted displays. Hours for the season are Sun.-Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m. For more information, visit folepi.org.

NOV. 24

4th Friday Art Loop

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Morton, Tremont, Pekin and Delavan

Free

Event features local art, performance demonstrations, live music and entertainment. Local shops and restaurants will be open. For more information, visit facebook.com/TazewellArtLoop.

Night at the Museum in Tremont

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Tremont Historical Society Museum, 119 W. Madison St.

Free

Photos by award-winning photographer Scott Sternberg will be on display and for purchase. For more information, call (309) 840-0094.

Dozer Holiday Express

Friday, noon-2 p.m.

Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington, Peoria

$17; $10 for children 3-12

Enjoy lunch, pose for a photo with Santa and see the lighted Cat D6. For more information, call (309) 675-0606.

Nature Art Show Open House

Friday, 2-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free admission

Features unique artwork by local artists. Show will continue Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Not open Christmas Day. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.

NOV. 24-26

“The Polar Express” in 3D

Friday-Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; $9.50 senior; $8.50 child

When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 24 – DEC. 30

‘A Dickens Christmas’ at David Davis Mansion

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Donations appreciated

The man who invented Christmas as we know it will be celebrated at the Mansion through the end of December. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

NOV. 25

Shop Morton

Saturday, all day

Business in Morton

Free

Support the local economy and enjoy special displays, activities and music. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

Portraits of Christmas at 5-Points

Saturday, 7 p.m.

360 N Wilmor Rd., Washington

Free admission; donations appreciated

Gospelfest Ministries presents Shawn Degenhart and the Gospelfest Singers. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

The David Mayfield Parade

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$15

Western-influenced rock music and classic 60s soul plus Mayfield’s Celtic-inspired music with a bluegrass tradition. For more information, call (309) 820-0352.

NOV. 27

Storm Preparedness and Energy Saving Tips

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Ken Blum from Ameren will offer advice on being prepared and saving money. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

NOV. 28

Double Header Fundraiser with Mike Matheny & Jim Thome

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Brewers Distributing Co., 2421 W. Townline Rd., Peoria

$150

Walter F. Jacobs Foundation sponsors the cocktail reception and meet & greet with Mike and Jim. Silent Auction for signed memorabilia. Stadium seats $50 per person. All admissions include food and drink. For more information, call (309) 692-2883.

NOV. 29 – DEC. 2

Building Lives Christmas Gift Sale

Wed.,-Fri., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sunday

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

Free

Get up to 80 percent off new merchandise. Proceeds benefit homeless veterans and their families. For more information, call (615) 678-4967.

