–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29November 21, 2017
NOV. 23
Folepi’s Winter Wonderland Opens
Thursday, 5-9 p.m.
123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria
$10 per vehicle; busses extra
Drive-through an electrified park featuring Festival of Lights’ floats and lighted displays. Hours for the season are Sun.-Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m. For more information, visit folepi.org.
NOV. 24
4th Friday Art Loop
Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Morton, Tremont, Pekin and Delavan
Free
Event features local art, performance demonstrations, live music and entertainment. Local shops and restaurants will be open. For more information, visit facebook.com/TazewellArtLoop.
Night at the Museum in Tremont
Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Tremont Historical Society Museum, 119 W. Madison St.
Free
Photos by award-winning photographer Scott Sternberg will be on display and for purchase. For more information, call (309) 840-0094.
Dozer Holiday Express
Friday, noon-2 p.m.
Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington, Peoria
$17; $10 for children 3-12
Enjoy lunch, pose for a photo with Santa and see the lighted Cat D6. For more information, call (309) 675-0606.
Nature Art Show Open House
Friday, 2-4 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free admission
Features unique artwork by local artists. Show will continue Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Not open Christmas Day. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.
NOV. 24-26
“The Polar Express” in 3D
Friday-Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10.50; $9.50 senior; $8.50 child
When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
NOV. 24 – DEC. 30
‘A Dickens Christmas’ at David Davis Mansion
Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington
Donations appreciated
The man who invented Christmas as we know it will be celebrated at the Mansion through the end of December. For more information, call 309-828-1084.
NOV. 25
Shop Morton
Saturday, all day
Business in Morton
Free
Support the local economy and enjoy special displays, activities and music. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.
Portraits of Christmas at 5-Points
Saturday, 7 p.m.
360 N Wilmor Rd., Washington
Free admission; donations appreciated
Gospelfest Ministries presents Shawn Degenhart and the Gospelfest Singers. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts
The David Mayfield Parade
Saturday, 8 p.m.
The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington
$15
Western-influenced rock music and classic 60s soul plus Mayfield’s Celtic-inspired music with a bluegrass tradition. For more information, call (309) 820-0352.
NOV. 27
Storm Preparedness and Energy Saving Tips
Monday, 10-11 a.m.
Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Ken Blum from Ameren will offer advice on being prepared and saving money. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
NOV. 28
Double Header Fundraiser with Mike Matheny & Jim Thome
Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.
Brewers Distributing Co., 2421 W. Townline Rd., Peoria
$150
Walter F. Jacobs Foundation sponsors the cocktail reception and meet & greet with Mike and Jim. Silent Auction for signed memorabilia. Stadium seats $50 per person. All admissions include food and drink. For more information, call (309) 692-2883.
NOV. 29 – DEC. 2
Building Lives Christmas Gift Sale
Wed.,-Fri., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sunday
McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington
Free
Get up to 80 percent off new merchandise. Proceeds benefit homeless veterans and their families. For more information, call (615) 678-4967.
