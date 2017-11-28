–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

NOV. 30

Holiday Movie at the Library

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Watch the classic “Home Alone” (PG) on the big screen. Popcorn provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

No-Sew Sock Snowman

Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland

Free

Easy to make, no-sew project for young people. For more information or to register, call (309) 699-3917.

Holiday Lunch Show Cruise

Thursday, noon-2:30 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, Riverfront dock

$40; $20 for children 4-15

Entertainment will be Barry Cloyd and Brian “Fox” Ellis with Prairie Folklore Theatre. A dinner cruise will be held on Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Reservations are required for either cruise by calling (309) 637-8000.

NOV. 30-DEC. 3

Conklin’s “A Gift of Christmas”

Thur.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25; $8 for students

The Conklin theater group will offer a special Christmas program. A buffet dinner will be available on Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for $25. For more information or tickets, visit fivepointswashington.org.

DEC. 2

Christmas Walk in Tremont

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Tremont sites

Free

Gift ideas for your favorite history lover, as well as the “Block and Kuhl Toy Department” display, circa 1950s and 1960s. Santa Breakfast at Tremont Grade School from 9 a.m.-noon. Free carriage rides and other activities around town. For more information, visit tremontil.com

Bells in Motion Handbell Christmas Concert

Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.

First Mennonite Church, 250 S. Baltimore Ave., Morton

$15; $5 for child 12 and under

Performance by nineteen members of the group who play seven octaves of aluminum and brass handbells and chimes. For more information, email kathlenaf@yahoo.com.

Christmas on School Street Craft Show

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Childcare, 650 School St., Washington

Free

Handmade Christmas gifts for the whole family. Purchase breakfast and enjoy biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls. Lunch includes pulled BBQ or Italian sandwiches with potato chips or potato soup. Pictures with Santa 9 – 12 and receive downloaded pictures on CD. For more information, call (309) 745-9306.

Movie Matinee Features “Elf”

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$3

For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Holiday Family Portraits

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Get a digital portrait of your family on a selected background. One photo per family. Make an appointment by calling (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

Showtime for Children

Saturday, 2-3 p.m.

Storytime Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The movie will be “Prancer.” Rated G. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

DEC. 2-3

Splendor of Christmas Past Holiday Home Tour

Sat., 5-9 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Peoria Historical Society homes

$20

Tour the Pettengill-Morron House, Flanagan House and three private homes on Moss Avenue, all decorated for Christmas. Flanagan House is showcasing country in the city with music, photography and Bob Page’s HO models of old Peoria stores. Tickets available at each site. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org

DEC. 3

First Sunday Market in Morton

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Morton Knights of Columbus, 616 W. David

Free admission

Flea market offering everything you can imagine. Hosted by Shabby Shac. For more information, call (309) 303-4814.

DEC. 4

Cookbook Club Presents Chef Amanda Pyle

Monday, 7 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Chef Amanda Pyle, owner and operator of The Cookery, Inc., will discuss creative uses for holiday leftovers. Register by calling (309) 697-3822, ext. 13.

All Aboard the Polar Pajama Express

Monday, 6-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Children come in pajamas, enjoy refreshments and listening to The Polar Express. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

DEC. 5

Movie Matinee: “White Christmas”

Tuesday, 2-4:30 p.m.

Five Points, 460 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$2

See the classic movie starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Schmidt String Studio’s Christmas Concert

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Morton Community United Church of Christ, 300 N. Main St.

Free

Music of the holidays performed by the students of the Schmidt String Studio and the members of the Morton Studio Chamber Orchestra. For more information, call (309) 922-9363.

Christmas Music and Santa Storytime

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Sunnyland Branch, Washington District Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

Children will enjoy music a story and pictures with Santa. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

DEC. 6

Spools to DVD for Beginners

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Learn how to convert home movies on Super 8 spools to digital files and playable DVDs. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

