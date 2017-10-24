–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

OCT. 26

Bring Your Own Pumpkin Decorating Party

Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Use the library’s craft and art supplies to decorate your pumpkin. Register by calling (309) 699-3917.

Tremont Movie Night: HP & the Sorcerer’s Stone

Thursday, 7:45-10:30 p.m.

Tremont District Library, 215 S. Sampson

Free

Wear your best Harry Potter-themed outfit, play movie bingo, and answer trivia questions. For more information, call (309) 925-5432

Makerspace Features Pumpkins

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Families can create pumpkin themed project using the library’s materials. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

OCT. 27

Meet the Candidates

Friday, 7-8:30 a.m.

Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood St., Morton

$10

Meet candidates running for Tazewell County Coroner, Clerk and Sheriff. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

Trick or Treat Main Street

Friday, 4-6 p.m.

Downtown Morton

Free

5th annual event sponsored by McDonalds. Bring a non-perishable canned food item for the Midwest Food Bank to be entered into a drawing for a $25 Chamber Check. Rain date is Monday, October 30. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

Genealogy Meetup

Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Share your recent genealogical finds with others and get help using Ancestry Library Edition. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Go M.A.D. with Art

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Curator-led afterhours tour of the Museum After Dark. Event includes drinks, light snacks, cash bar and contemporary art on the Planetarium dome. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Murder Mystery Dinner: Full House of Death

Friday, begins at 5:30

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 State Rte. 9

$45 for dinner and show

The drama starts at 6:30 in the tasting room. Dinner catered by The Catering Company. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

OCT. 27-28

Witch’s Walk

Fri. & Sat., 6-8 p.m.

Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Dr., East Peoria

$3; age 1-15 $2.50

“Not So Scary” annual illuminated walk. For more information, call (309) 699-3923.

The Glass Menagerie

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$14; $10 for students

Corn Stock Theatre’s winter season opens with “The Glass Menagerie.” For tickets or information, call (309) 676-2196.

OCT. 28

Mackinaw Trick or Treating- 4-6 p.m.

Moms Who Care 5K Run/1 Mile Walk

Saturday, check in at 7 a.m.

East Peoria Levee District

$25; 18 and under $15

Proceeds will benefit the Moms Who Care organization located at the East Peoria Community High School. The mission of Moms Who Care is helping students achieve success at East Peoria High School by meeting essential needs. For more information, email momswhocare1@gmail.com.

Central Illinois Ballet Presents Dracula

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria

$20; under 12 $12; students $10

Season opener for the CI Ballet will be a classic Halloween story. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

Songs from the Woods Concert

Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

$10

Bill Staines will be the featured performer. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Morning Bird Hike

Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations requested

Bring your binoculars and follow a guide to see autumn birds. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 28-29

Spookarama

Fri. & Sat., 6-8 p.m.

Elevate Church, 1060 E. Jackson, Morton

Free

Not-so-scary theatrical experience for the whole family. For more information, visit elevatechurch.brushfire.com/events/439757.

OCT. 28-29

Antique Show

Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

$6

Over 40 top dealers from throughout the Midwest will have their wares on sale. For more information, call (217) 469-2256.

OCT. 29

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Experience the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Celebrate Diwali

Sunday, noon-4:30 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.

$8

Diwali is a Hindu holiday celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Activities will be presented in collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.

OCT. 31

Halloween Movie

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmore Rd.

Free

Watch ‘The Innocents,’ a classic supernatural horror movie on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Trick or Treat in Minier, 6-8 p.m.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31–