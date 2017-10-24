–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31Chronicle Media — October 24, 2017
OCT. 26
Bring Your Own Pumpkin Decorating Party
Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria
Free
Use the library’s craft and art supplies to decorate your pumpkin. Register by calling (309) 699-3917.
Tremont Movie Night: HP & the Sorcerer’s Stone
Thursday, 7:45-10:30 p.m.
Tremont District Library, 215 S. Sampson
Free
Wear your best Harry Potter-themed outfit, play movie bingo, and answer trivia questions. For more information, call (309) 925-5432
Makerspace Features Pumpkins
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Families can create pumpkin themed project using the library’s materials. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
OCT. 27
Meet the Candidates
Friday, 7-8:30 a.m.
Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood St., Morton
$10
Meet candidates running for Tazewell County Coroner, Clerk and Sheriff. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.
Trick or Treat Main Street
Friday, 4-6 p.m.
Downtown Morton
Free
5th annual event sponsored by McDonalds. Bring a non-perishable canned food item for the Midwest Food Bank to be entered into a drawing for a $25 Chamber Check. Rain date is Monday, October 30. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.
Genealogy Meetup
Friday, 2:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Share your recent genealogical finds with others and get help using Ancestry Library Edition. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Go M.A.D. with Art
Friday, 7-9 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$33
Curator-led afterhours tour of the Museum After Dark. Event includes drinks, light snacks, cash bar and contemporary art on the Planetarium dome. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Murder Mystery Dinner: Full House of Death
Friday, begins at 5:30
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 State Rte. 9
$45 for dinner and show
The drama starts at 6:30 in the tasting room. Dinner catered by The Catering Company. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
OCT. 27-28
Witch’s Walk
Fri. & Sat., 6-8 p.m.
Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Dr., East Peoria
$3; age 1-15 $2.50
“Not So Scary” annual illuminated walk. For more information, call (309) 699-3923.
The Glass Menagerie
Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$14; $10 for students
Corn Stock Theatre’s winter season opens with “The Glass Menagerie.” For tickets or information, call (309) 676-2196.
OCT. 28
Mackinaw Trick or Treating- 4-6 p.m.
Moms Who Care 5K Run/1 Mile Walk
Saturday, check in at 7 a.m.
East Peoria Levee District
$25; 18 and under $15
Proceeds will benefit the Moms Who Care organization located at the East Peoria Community High School. The mission of Moms Who Care is helping students achieve success at East Peoria High School by meeting essential needs. For more information, email momswhocare1@gmail.com.
Central Illinois Ballet Presents Dracula
Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria
$20; under 12 $12; students $10
Season opener for the CI Ballet will be a classic Halloween story. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.
Songs from the Woods Concert
Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
$10
Bill Staines will be the featured performer. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
Morning Bird Hike
Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free; donations requested
Bring your binoculars and follow a guide to see autumn birds. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
OCT. 28-29
Spookarama
Fri. & Sat., 6-8 p.m.
Elevate Church, 1060 E. Jackson, Morton
Free
Not-so-scary theatrical experience for the whole family. For more information, visit elevatechurch.brushfire.com/events/439757.
OCT. 28-29
Antique Show
Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington
$6
Over 40 top dealers from throughout the Midwest will have their wares on sale. For more information, call (217) 469-2256.
OCT. 29
Pioneer Days at Sommer Park
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards
$3
Experience the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
Celebrate Diwali
Sunday, noon-4:30 p.m.
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.
$8
Diwali is a Hindu holiday celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Activities will be presented in collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.
OCT. 31
Halloween Movie
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmore Rd.
Free
Watch ‘The Innocents,’ a classic supernatural horror movie on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Trick or Treat in Minier, 6-8 p.m.
