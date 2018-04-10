–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 17

APRIL 12

Advance Care Planning Event

Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

OSF Healthcare and UnityPoint Health offer the movie “The Last Lecture” about achieving childhood dreams. The author, Paul Pausch, was afflicted with terminal pancreatic cancer when he shared his insights on finding the good in people, working hard to overcome obstacles and generosity. For reservations, call 309-308-5953.

APRIL 12-14

Dr. Zeke Jarvis’s ‘Meeting’ Premieres at Eureka College

Thur. – Sat., 7 p.m.

Pritchard Theatre, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka

Donations accepted at the door

The light and humorous show is written by Jarvis and directed by Kendall Katz, a 2017 graduate of Eureka College. For more information, call 309-467-6456.

APRIL 13

Washington District Library Hosts Teen Movie

Friday, 5-7 p.m.

380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Teens celebrate Friday the 13th by watching the scary movie ‘Happy Death Day’ and eating snacks. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

APRIL 13-14

International Beer Festival

Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 2-8 p.m.

Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor, Peoria

Fri. $25; Sat. $18

The 25th Annual Peoria Jaycees International Beer Festival will feature hundreds of quality craft micro brews and import beers. Live entertainment. For more information, visit facebook.com/peoriajayceesbeerfest.

Ballet to Broadway

Fri. & Sat., 7 p.m.; matinee Sat. at 1:30 p.m.

Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25; $10 for students

The Peoria Ballet will perform selections from Swan Lake to Broadway’s celebrated hits. For more information or tickets, call 309-690-7990.

APRIL 14

I Run with Survivors 5K

Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

The Levee District, 400 W. Washington St., E. Peoria

$15-$30

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Center for Prevention of Abuse is hosting the 5Krun/1 mile walk. For more information, call 309-691-0551.

APRIL 15

Down Syndrome Fashion Show

Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Bone Student Center, 100 N. University, Normal

$10; children free

The ‘Choose to Shine Fashion Show’ allows individuals with Down syndrome the opportunity to “Shine” down the runway. For more information, call 309-438-8838.

APRIL 16

ICC Presents: Jim Maloof’s Legacy

Monday, 6 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria

$7

This one-night only event is a family-friendly showcase of the performing arts in the area and is designed to raise money and highlight former Mayor Maloof’s local and national legacy for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The entire event is planned and executed by Illinois Central College students each year. For more information, call 309-694-5107.

Fondulac Library Adult Book Club

Monday, 1:30 p.m.

400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Daphne Du Maurier’s book “My Cousin Rachel” will be discussed. For more information, call 309-699-3917.

An Evening with Groucho

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$20-$25-$30

Frank Ferrante recreates an acclaimed portrayal of comedian Groucho Marx. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

APRIL 17

Writing Workshop Offered at WDL

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Writers of all experience levels are invited to bring their latest projects for feedback in a supportive environment. Writing exercises and games will be followed by a workshop-format discussion. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

“Stuart Little” Shown at PPL

Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The after school movie will be shown on the big screen to people of all ages. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Four Seasons Gardening Webinar

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Viewed at your own computer

Free

Register to attend the talk by Extension Horticulture Educator Ron Wolford as he discusses month by month tips and tricks for the home gardener. To register, call 309-685-3140.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 17–