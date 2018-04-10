–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 17

Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 17April 10, 2018
APRIL 12
Advance Care Planning Event
Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
OSF Healthcare and UnityPoint Health offer the movie “The Last Lecture” about achieving childhood dreams. The author, Paul Pausch, was afflicted with terminal pancreatic cancer when he shared his insights on finding the good in people, working hard to overcome obstacles and generosity. For reservations, call 309-308-5953.
APRIL 12-14
Dr. Zeke Jarvis’s ‘Meeting’ Premieres at Eureka College
Thur. – Sat., 7 p.m.
Pritchard Theatre, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka
Donations accepted at the door
The light and humorous show is written by Jarvis and directed by Kendall Katz, a 2017 graduate of Eureka College. For more information, call 309-467-6456.
APRIL 13
Washington District Library Hosts Teen Movie
Friday, 5-7 p.m.
380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Teens celebrate Friday the 13th by watching the scary movie ‘Happy Death Day’ and eating snacks. For more information, call 309-444-2241.
APRIL 13-14
International Beer Festival
Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 2-8 p.m.
Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor, Peoria
Fri. $25; Sat. $18
The 25th Annual Peoria Jaycees International Beer Festival will feature hundreds of quality craft micro brews and import beers. Live entertainment. For more information, visit facebook.com/peoriajayceesbeerfest.
Ballet to Broadway
Fri. & Sat., 7 p.m.; matinee Sat. at 1:30 p.m.
Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$25; $10 for students
The Peoria Ballet will perform selections from Swan Lake to Broadway’s celebrated hits. For more information or tickets, call 309-690-7990.
APRIL 14
I Run with Survivors 5K
Saturday, 8-11 a.m.
The Levee District, 400 W. Washington St., E. Peoria
$15-$30
In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Center for Prevention of Abuse is hosting the 5Krun/1 mile walk. For more information, call 309-691-0551.
APRIL 15
Down Syndrome Fashion Show
Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Bone Student Center, 100 N. University, Normal
$10; children free
The ‘Choose to Shine Fashion Show’ allows individuals with Down syndrome the opportunity to “Shine” down the runway. For more information, call 309-438-8838.
APRIL 16
ICC Presents: Jim Maloof’s Legacy
Monday, 6 p.m.
Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria
$7
This one-night only event is a family-friendly showcase of the performing arts in the area and is designed to raise money and highlight former Mayor Maloof’s local and national legacy for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The entire event is planned and executed by Illinois Central College students each year. For more information, call 309-694-5107.
Fondulac Library Adult Book Club
Monday, 1:30 p.m.
400 Richland, East Peoria
Free
Daphne Du Maurier’s book “My Cousin Rachel” will be discussed. For more information, call 309-699-3917.
An Evening with Groucho
Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$20-$25-$30
Frank Ferrante recreates an acclaimed portrayal of comedian Groucho Marx. For more information, call 309-434-2777.
APRIL 17
Writing Workshop Offered at WDL
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Writers of all experience levels are invited to bring their latest projects for feedback in a supportive environment. Writing exercises and games will be followed by a workshop-format discussion. For more information, call 309-444-2241.
“Stuart Little” Shown at PPL
Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The after school movie will be shown on the big screen to people of all ages. For more information, call 309-347-7111.
Four Seasons Gardening Webinar
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
Viewed at your own computer
Free
Register to attend the talk by Extension Horticulture Educator Ron Wolford as he discusses month by month tips and tricks for the home gardener. To register, call 309-685-3140.
