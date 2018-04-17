–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

APRIL 19

Diabetes Clinic: Gateway to Gut Health

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Beneficial effects or prebiotics, probiotics, and dietary fiber will be discussed. Participants will receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration. For more information, call 309-467-3789.

Relief from Reflux with Dr. Matthew B. Rossi

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Seasons Gastropub, 149 S. Main St., Morton

Free

Dr. Rossi will offer suggestions and solutions to those who suffer from acid reflux. For more information, call 309-449-4500.

Spring Hiring Event

Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Illinois Department of Employment Security is hosting the event. Local employers will be on hand to conduct interviews. Make sure your resume is on file at Illinoisjoblink.com. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

APRIL 20

Community Dance

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

Five Points Washington Banquet Rooms, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$7

The dance features Classic Variety Rock Band Kasino and music of the 50s to the 00s. For more information, email washingtonparkdistrict.com.

APRIL 21

Recycling/Paper Shredding Event

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. 6th St., Pekin

$5 donation

Participants can bring any amount of paper to have securely shredded and disposed of on site, courtesy of Iron Mountain Paper Shredding. (No cardboard). For more information, call 309-347-7194.

UnityPoint Kids Konnected Karnival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Methodist Hospital Atrium, Suite 150, 221 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria

Free

UnityPoint Health® Cancer Support Services will offer children of cancer patients an interactive learning experience about cancer, services, and treatment options. For more information, call 309-373-3839.

Youth Concert: Jazz in Spring

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$38; $10 students and children

Heartland Festival Orchestra will present Jazz in Spring featuring Youth Music Illinois and the Invitational Youth Jazz Ensemble. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

Pekin Kid’s Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave.

$6

Event features over 15 Fun on the Run inflatables, interactive exhibits, face painting, rides, and door prizes. For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/PekinKidsFestival.

APRIL 21-22

Earth Day Event at Jubilee College Historic Site

Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jubilee College Historic Site, W. Fussner Road, Brimfield

Free

Event includes a Civil War Encampment, tours of Jubilee College, the Jubilee Prairies as well as butterfly gardening information at Jubilee Butterfly Garden, and demonstrations in the art of “geocaching.” For more information, call 309-685-3140.

APRIL 23

Tazewell County Master Gardener Meeting

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

University of Illinois Extension, 1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin

Free

The monthly meeting of the Tazewell County Master Gardeners will include a program about hostas by Ella Maxwell. For more information, call 309-347-6614.

Community Solar Open House

Monday, 4-6 p.m.

Morton Economic Development Council, 415 W. Jefferson St., Morton

Free

Community Solar opens up access to homeowners, businesses, and organizations that can’t install solar on their roof or property. For more information, email info@trajectoryenergy.com.

Free Movie at the Library

Monday, 10 a.m.

Sunnyland Branch Library, Sunnyland Library

Free

The move ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ will be shown. Free popcorn. For more information, call 309-745-3023.

APRIL 25-26

‘Wizard of Oz’

Wednesday & Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$40-$70

Classic play in a live performance. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25–