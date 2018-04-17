–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25April 17, 2018
APRIL 19
Diabetes Clinic: Gateway to Gut Health
Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka
Free
Beneficial effects or prebiotics, probiotics, and dietary fiber will be discussed. Participants will receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration. For more information, call 309-467-3789.
Relief from Reflux with Dr. Matthew B. Rossi
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Seasons Gastropub, 149 S. Main St., Morton
Free
Dr. Rossi will offer suggestions and solutions to those who suffer from acid reflux. For more information, call 309-449-4500.
Spring Hiring Event
Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Illinois Department of Employment Security is hosting the event. Local employers will be on hand to conduct interviews. Make sure your resume is on file at Illinoisjoblink.com. For more information, call 309-347-7111.
APRIL 20
Community Dance
Friday, 7-11 p.m.
Five Points Washington Banquet Rooms, 360 N. Wilmor Road
$7
The dance features Classic Variety Rock Band Kasino and music of the 50s to the 00s. For more information, email washingtonparkdistrict.com.
APRIL 21
Recycling/Paper Shredding Event
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. 6th St., Pekin
$5 donation
Participants can bring any amount of paper to have securely shredded and disposed of on site, courtesy of Iron Mountain Paper Shredding. (No cardboard). For more information, call 309-347-7194.
UnityPoint Kids Konnected Karnival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Methodist Hospital Atrium, Suite 150, 221 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria
Free
UnityPoint Health® Cancer Support Services will offer children of cancer patients an interactive learning experience about cancer, services, and treatment options. For more information, call 309-373-3839.
Youth Concert: Jazz in Spring
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington
$38; $10 students and children
Heartland Festival Orchestra will present Jazz in Spring featuring Youth Music Illinois and the Invitational Youth Jazz Ensemble. For more information, call 309-444-8222.
Pekin Kid’s Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave.
$6
Event features over 15 Fun on the Run inflatables, interactive exhibits, face painting, rides, and door prizes. For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/PekinKidsFestival.
APRIL 21-22
Earth Day Event at Jubilee College Historic Site
Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jubilee College Historic Site, W. Fussner Road, Brimfield
Free
Event includes a Civil War Encampment, tours of Jubilee College, the Jubilee Prairies as well as butterfly gardening information at Jubilee Butterfly Garden, and demonstrations in the art of “geocaching.” For more information, call 309-685-3140.
APRIL 23
Tazewell County Master Gardener Meeting
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
University of Illinois Extension, 1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin
Free
The monthly meeting of the Tazewell County Master Gardeners will include a program about hostas by Ella Maxwell. For more information, call 309-347-6614.
Community Solar Open House
Monday, 4-6 p.m.
Morton Economic Development Council, 415 W. Jefferson St., Morton
Free
Community Solar opens up access to homeowners, businesses, and organizations that can’t install solar on their roof or property. For more information, email info@trajectoryenergy.com.
Free Movie at the Library
Monday, 10 a.m.
Sunnyland Branch Library, Sunnyland Library
Free
The move ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ will be shown. Free popcorn. For more information, call 309-745-3023.
APRIL 25-26
‘Wizard of Oz’
Wednesday & Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$40-$70
Classic play in a live performance. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.
