–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2

Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2April 24, 2018
APRIL 26
Spring Choir Concert
Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Washington Community High School, 115 Bondurant St.
Free
Choirs from the high school perform in the last concert of the school year. For more information, call 309-444-3167.
Planting and Planning Summer Crops
Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Event includes seed sharing of melons, corn, squash, sunflowers, beans, flowers and herbs. For more information, call 309-347-7111.
APRIL 26-27
Youths Present Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’
Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. 6th St., Pekin
Free
Directed by Mrs. Nicole Ferree, this classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. For more information, call 309-347-7194.
APRIL 27
Carnival and Spaghetti Dinner
Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 233 E. Greenwood, Morton
Carnival $1 per ticket; dinner $7 for adults, $5 for children
All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner features spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread sticks, salad, applesauce, lemonade, iced tea. For more information, visit bscmorton.org.
Tazewell Art Loop
Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Morton, Delavan and Pekin
Free
Artists, businesses and organizations partner with local art and artists, performance demonstrations, live music and entertainment, as well as great shops and restaurants. For more information, call 309-263-1211.
APRIL 27-28
Tremont Town-wide Garage Sales
For more information, call 309-202-0805.
APRIL 28
Kennel Lake Spring Dinner
Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 22172 Kennel Lake Dr., Morton
$11; children $5;
Walleye, Chicken available baked or fried, corn dogs, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, chips and bread. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance at Morton Community Bank and Washington’s Heartland Bank. For more information, call 309-266-9641.
Lions Club Fundraiser
Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Tremont United Methodist Church, 112 W. Pearl St.
Texas style beef brisket will be featured. Proceeds will go to Greater Peoria Honor Flight and other projects. For more information, call 309-925-2011.
Money Smart Week: Outsmarting Investment Fraud
Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
DVD documentary that shows how to stop fraudsters from taking your money. For more information, call 309-347-7111.
Fight to the Finish Extreme 5K Race
Saturday, first heat at 8 a.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City
$65 for adults; $20 for youth
Family-fun race that includes mud, obstacles and challenging terrain. This year’s race features a new course through the Park. Money raised will benefit Almost Home Kids, a transitional home for children with complex health needs who are ready to be discharged from the hospital but for whom preparations at home need to be made, as well as training for their families, and respite care. For more information or to register, visit fighttothefinish.org/.
Lifepoints Gospel Sing at 5-Points
Saturday, 5:45-8:30 p.m.
Five Points, 380 N. Wilmor Road, Washington
Free
Come enjoy the music of The Stoller Family, Kindred Spirit and Sharper Iron. For more information, visit aclifepoints.org.
APRIL 30
The Zobrist Family
Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.
Free
Pastor Tom Zobrist will discuss his recent book, ‘The Zobrist Family: Look What God Can Do’ which chronicles the family’s journey of faith from his childhood in Morton to son Ben’s history-making year with the Chicago Cubs. Register by April 27 by calling 309-467-2922.
MAY 1
Heartland Community Trombone Choir Concert
Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Astroth Community Educ. Ctr., 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal
Free
Heartland Community College hosts this event. For more information, call 309-828-5201.
MAY 2
Shrine Circus Comes to Peoria
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$11-$24
The 2018 Mohammed Shrine Circus enthralls all ages. For more information or tickets, call 800-745-3000.
