–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2

APRIL 26

Spring Choir Concert

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Washington Community High School, 115 Bondurant St.

Free

Choirs from the high school perform in the last concert of the school year. For more information, call 309-444-3167.

Planting and Planning Summer Crops

Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Event includes seed sharing of melons, corn, squash, sunflowers, beans, flowers and herbs. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

APRIL 26-27

Youths Present Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’

Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. 6th St., Pekin

Free

Directed by Mrs. Nicole Ferree, this classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. For more information, call 309-347-7194.

APRIL 27

Carnival and Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 233 E. Greenwood, Morton

Carnival $1 per ticket; dinner $7 for adults, $5 for children

All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner features spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread sticks, salad, applesauce, lemonade, iced tea. For more information, visit bscmorton.org.

Tazewell Art Loop

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Morton, Delavan and Pekin

Free

Artists, businesses and organizations partner with local art and artists, performance demonstrations, live music and entertainment, as well as great shops and restaurants. For more information, call 309-263-1211.

APRIL 27-28

Tremont Town-wide Garage Sales

For more information, call 309-202-0805.

APRIL 28

Kennel Lake Spring Dinner

Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 22172 Kennel Lake Dr., Morton

$11; children $5;

Walleye, Chicken available baked or fried, corn dogs, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, chips and bread. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance at Morton Community Bank and Washington’s Heartland Bank. For more information, call 309-266-9641.

Lions Club Fundraiser

Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Tremont United Methodist Church, 112 W. Pearl St.

Texas style beef brisket will be featured. Proceeds will go to Greater Peoria Honor Flight and other projects. For more information, call 309-925-2011.

Money Smart Week: Outsmarting Investment Fraud

Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

DVD documentary that shows how to stop fraudsters from taking your money. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Fight to the Finish Extreme 5K Race

Saturday, first heat at 8 a.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$65 for adults; $20 for youth

Family-fun race that includes mud, obstacles and challenging terrain. This year’s race features a new course through the Park. Money raised will benefit Almost Home Kids, a transitional home for children with complex health needs who are ready to be discharged from the hospital but for whom preparations at home need to be made, as well as training for their families, and respite care. For more information or to register, visit fighttothefinish.org/.

Lifepoints Gospel Sing at 5-Points

Saturday, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Five Points, 380 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

Free

Come enjoy the music of The Stoller Family, Kindred Spirit and Sharper Iron. For more information, visit aclifepoints.org.

APRIL 30

The Zobrist Family

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Pastor Tom Zobrist will discuss his recent book, ‘The Zobrist Family: Look What God Can Do’ which chronicles the family’s journey of faith from his childhood in Morton to son Ben’s history-making year with the Chicago Cubs. Register by April 27 by calling 309-467-2922.

MAY 1

Heartland Community Trombone Choir Concert

Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Astroth Community Educ. Ctr., 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

Free

Heartland Community College hosts this event. For more information, call 309-828-5201.

MAY 2

Shrine Circus Comes to Peoria

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$11-$24

The 2018 Mohammed Shrine Circus enthralls all ages. For more information or tickets, call 800-745-3000.

