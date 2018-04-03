–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 4 – April 11

APRIL 5

Riverfront Museum Movie: ‘The Blues Brothers’

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$8.50

Jake Blues, just out from prison, puts together his old band to save the Catholic home where he and brother Elwood were raised. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 6

Civil War Medicine

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Civil War Reenactor and former EMT Ron Kirchgessner will present medicine and medical practices during the Civil War. The program will include original and reproduction instruments. This program will follow the film, “Illinois’s Memory of the Civil War,” at 11 a.m. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

McDonald’s Levee Cruise

Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Levee District, East Peoria

Central Illinois Cruisers Car Club sponsors the event. For more information, call 3090-678-7369.

APRIL 6-7

Central Illinois Auto Show

Fri. noon-8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$5

Friday is Senior Day where ages 60+ are admitted for $2.50. Sunday is Family Day where 2 adults and 2 children aged 15 & under are $8. For more information, visit peoriaautoshow.com.

APRIL 7

Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair Benefits Cancer Research

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Park Inn, 201 E. Ashland St., Morton

Free

Over 50 tables from area crafters and vendors including a bake sale. Ta-Tas/Illinois CancerCare Foundation’s Breast Cancer Research Fund will benefit. For more information, call 309-657-0992.

Spoon River Anthology Living History

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Join Paddy & Jon Lynn and Patti Ecker as they present a musical adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters’ portrait of Illinois life. Recommended for ages 14 and older. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

Disney Classic ‘Cinderella’ Shown at Library

Saturday, 2-3 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Special showing of the classic animated movie. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

German Music Fest with Eddie Korosa

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria

$12; kids 6-10 $6

The Damenchor and Harmonie Mixed Chorus will perform in addition to Eddie Korosa on the accordion. Admission includes a German dinner buffet. For more information, call 309-691-7484.

APRIL 8

Power Lawn Mower Clinic

Sunday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$40

The workshop includes cleaning the deck, sharpening blades, changing oil and spark plugs, and checking air filters. PAWS, JDRF, EPIC, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and CIDGA will benefit. For more information, visit cidga.org/product/lawn-mower-service/.

APRIL 9

Quarter Auction to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Monday, 6 p.m.

Parish Hall, Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St.

$3

The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis is sponsoring the auction to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Illinois located in Peoria. The money allows the Hospital to provide specialized care to all children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The event is conducted by Susan Bressner and there are no overhead fees. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 309-467-4750.

APRIL 10

Moffat Cemetery Topic of Historical Society Meeting

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tazewell County Historical and Genealogical Society, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Robert Hoffer will speak on the Moffat Cemetery that was located near the corner of Adams & Griswold streets in Peoria. It contained around 2,500 burials including 48 Civil War veterans. For more information, call 309-477-3044.

APRIL 11

Tips and Trick for a Beautiful Lawn

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The AARP is offering this free course on lawn tools, battling weeds and repairing damaged lawns. For more information, call 877-926-8300.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events April 4 – April 11–