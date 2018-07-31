–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8

AUG. 2

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents ‘Henry V’

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Ewing Manor, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington

$20-$54

Shakespeare’s play about the King of England at the Battle of Agincourt. For more information, visit illinosshakes.com.

AUG. 3

Time Gallery Exhibit: Photos of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and Fire

Friday, opens at 8 a.m.

201 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria

Free

A former Peorian, Karolinn Schmidt O’Connor, photographed the aftermath of this earthquake and fire. After many years these small black and white photos, which were stored in an old trunk of her sister’s home in Peoria, made their way to Karolinn’s great niece, Becky Dailey. For more information, call 309-699-6212.

Lt. Commander Scott Altman Honored at the Library

Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

In honor of the Illinois Bicentennial, the Library will be showing the film ‘Lt. Commander Scott Altman, Pekin’s First Astronaut.’ The film will be followed by a film recognizing Altman’s 2018 induction into the Astronaut Hall of Fame. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

AUG. 3-4

Shakespeare’s ‘Merry Wives of Windsor’

Fri. & Sat., 8 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington

$20-$54

Shakespeare’s play set in the 15th century and featuring Falstaff. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.

AUG. 3-11

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ Performed at Corn Stock

Fri. and following days, 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$22; students $17

Story about newspaper deliverers and the 1899 newspaper strike. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

AUG. 4

Blessing Day – Free Garage Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Days of Grace Fellowship, 273 Queenwood Road, Washington

Free

Blessing Day is like a garage sale but everything is free. Items include clothes for adults and children, books, knick-knacks, pictures, kitchen items, and possibly some appliances and furniture. For more information, call 309-263-7899.

Legends Game – Former Cubs and Cardinals Stars

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal

$20-$30

Former Cub stars such as Derrick Lee, Aramis Ramirez and Kyle Farnsworth take on Former Cardinal stars Jim Edmonds, Ray Lankford and Fernando Tatis. For more information, call 309-454-2255.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Marathon

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Experience the complete extended editions of the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, back-to-back-to-back. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

AUG. 6

Quarter Auction to Support

Pancreatic Cancer Research

Monday, doors open at 5 p.m.

Parish Hall, Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St.

$3 for the first bidding paddle

The Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive, a group that holds fundraisers to fight pancreatic cancer, will receive the proceeds of the Quarter Auction sponsored by Susan Bressner. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

Cooking Class: Basic Knife Skills

Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Lori’s Kitchen Store, 110 N. Main St., Washington

$40

Learn how to peel & prep kiwi, mango and avocado. There will also be a veggie platter and brownies for snacking. For more information, call 309-444-5674.

AUG. 7

Morning Movie ‘Mary Poppins’

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

Free

The classic family movie starring Julie Andrews will begin with trivia 15 minutes before the start of the movie. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

Knit Night in Washington

Tuesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Fellow knitters gather to knit and chat. Beginning knitters welcome. For more information, email rshoultswilson@mtco.com.

‘Shakespeare In Love’

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

ISU Center for Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal

$20-$54

Romantic movie about a possible relationship between Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.

AUG. 8

’42nd Street’ Performed by Eastlight Theatre

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St., E. Peoria

$20

The show focuses on the efforts of famed dictatorial Great White Way director Julian Marsh to mount a successful stage production of a musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression. For more information, call3 09-699-7469.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8–