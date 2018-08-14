–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 22

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 22August 14, 2018
AUG. 16-19
Illinois State Fair
7 a.m.-midnight every day
Fairgrounds, Springfield
$10; $3 seniors
Traditional fair activities, entertainment, and carnival. For more information visit www2.illinois.gov/statefair/.
AUG. 17
Free Family Movie Night in Groveland
Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Groveland Missionary Church, 5043 E. Queenwood Road
Free
Bring your own seating to enjoy a family movie. For more information, call 309-387-6311.
AUG. 18
CEFCU Youth Event in Washington
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
100 Legion Rd.
Free
Step into the spotlight to enjoy activities, contests and educational displays. For more information, call 800-542-3328.
Washington Historical Society Ice Cream Social
Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
105 Zinser Place
Free
Sponsored by Tim & Jan Whiteside from Mason-White Funeral Homes. The Dement-Zinser house will be open for visits. Announcement of this year’s “Roots Award” recipient. For more information, call 309-444-4793.
CASA Caballos
Saturday, begins at 2 p.m.
Weaver Angus Farms, 5806 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria
$20; $200 for tailgating spot
Proceeds support CASA, a non-profit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children going through the court system. For more information, visit facebook.com/CASAPeoriaCounty.
Unicorn Day at the Museum
Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$2
Join in the Mythic Creatures fun with hands-on art and science activities featuring unicorns. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
India Fest
Saturday, 3-9 p.m.
CEFCU Stage, Peoria Riverfront, 200 NE Water St.
$6-$9
Live music, authentic Indian cuisine, and traditional Indian dancing. For more information, call 309-82-1200.
AUG. 18-19
Washington Arts Festival
Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Washington Park near Grange Shelter (adjacent to Lincoln Grade School)
Free
Event features art exhibitors, children’s activities, live music and vendor food. For more information, call 309-444-9413.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
Glen Oak Park, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
Music-filled adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless classic ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ For more information, call 309-682-1200.
AUG. 19
Carload Day at Wildlife Prairie Park
Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City
$15 plus $5 for each additional person
Visit the park at bargain rates. For more information, call 309-676-0998.
AUG. 20
Morning Movie in Washington
Monday, 10 a.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Enjoy popcorn while watching ‘The Post’ (2017, PG-13). For more information, call 309-444-2241.
AUG. 21
Lori’s Kitchen Store: Pineapple-licious
Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
110 N. Main St., Washington
$40 per person
Learn some new ways to enjoy pineapple in a class taught by Kenna Pope. For more information, call 309-444-5674.
Ruth: The Musical-Behind the Score
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St.
Free
Local musician and MHS Orchestra director, David Getz, recently composed a musical based on the Biblical book of Ruth. Getz will be at the Library to share how the musical came to be, and the composition behind it. The movie will premier in September. For more information, call 309-263-2491.
AUG. 22
Learn About Essential Oils for Stress and Anxiety
Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Make and Take class that provides the tools to relief of stress and anxiety. For more information, call 309-347-7111.
