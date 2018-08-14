–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 22

AUG. 16-19

Illinois State Fair

7 a.m.-midnight every day

Fairgrounds, Springfield

$10; $3 seniors

Traditional fair activities, entertainment, and carnival. For more information visit www2.illinois.gov/statefair/.

AUG. 17

Free Family Movie Night in Groveland

Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Groveland Missionary Church, 5043 E. Queenwood Road

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy a family movie. For more information, call 309-387-6311.

AUG. 18

CEFCU Youth Event in Washington

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

100 Legion Rd.

Free

Step into the spotlight to enjoy activities, contests and educational displays. For more information, call 800-542-3328.

Washington Historical Society Ice Cream Social

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

105 Zinser Place

Free

Sponsored by Tim & Jan Whiteside from Mason-White Funeral Homes. The Dement-Zinser house will be open for visits. Announcement of this year’s “Roots Award” recipient. For more information, call 309-444-4793.

CASA Caballos

Saturday, begins at 2 p.m.

Weaver Angus Farms, 5806 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria

$20; $200 for tailgating spot

Proceeds support CASA, a non-profit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children going through the court system. For more information, visit facebook.com/CASAPeoriaCounty.

Unicorn Day at the Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$2

Join in the Mythic Creatures fun with hands-on art and science activities featuring unicorns. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

India Fest

Saturday, 3-9 p.m.

CEFCU Stage, Peoria Riverfront, 200 NE Water St.

$6-$9

Live music, authentic Indian cuisine, and traditional Indian dancing. For more information, call 309-82-1200.

AUG. 18-19

Washington Arts Festival

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Washington Park near Grange Shelter (adjacent to Lincoln Grade School)

Free

Event features art exhibitors, children’s activities, live music and vendor food. For more information, call 309-444-9413.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Glen Oak Park, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

Music-filled adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless classic ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ For more information, call 309-682-1200.

AUG. 19

Carload Day at Wildlife Prairie Park

Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$15 plus $5 for each additional person

Visit the park at bargain rates. For more information, call 309-676-0998.

AUG. 20

Morning Movie in Washington

Monday, 10 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Enjoy popcorn while watching ‘The Post’ (2017, PG-13). For more information, call 309-444-2241.

AUG. 21

Lori’s Kitchen Store: Pineapple-licious

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

110 N. Main St., Washington

$40 per person

Learn some new ways to enjoy pineapple in a class taught by Kenna Pope. For more information, call 309-444-5674.

Ruth: The Musical-Behind the Score

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St.

Free

Local musician and MHS Orchestra director, David Getz, recently composed a musical based on the Biblical book of Ruth. Getz will be at the Library to share how the musical came to be, and the composition behind it. The movie will premier in September. For more information, call 309-263-2491.

AUG. 22

Learn About Essential Oils for Stress and Anxiety

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Make and Take class that provides the tools to relief of stress and anxiety. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

