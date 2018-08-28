–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

AUG. 30

Employment Hiring Event

Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Up to ten local employers will attend the event sponsored by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Bring your resumé and be ready for an interview. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Washington Library Movie: ‘Book Club’

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Adults, bring your book club or just yourself to the library to see the 2018 movie, ‘Book Club.’ For more information, call 309-444-2241.

Found Items/Bad Art

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Create abstract sculpture art from found materials provided by the library. For more information, register by calling 309-347-7111.

AUG. 30-31

Bargain Book Sale

Thurs. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.;

Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free admission

Books with white stickers will sell at $.25 each or 5 for $1. For more information, call 309-263-2200.

AUG. 31

Author Tom Zobrist Speaks at the Pekin Library

Friday, 11 a.m.

301 S. 4th St.

Free

Ben Zobrist’s dad, Pastor Tom, shares stories about raising children and Ben in particular. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Moonlight Cruise Spirit of Peoria

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

100 NE Water Street

$23; seniors $21, Youths 4-15 $14

Take an evening cruise on the Illinois River enjoying the live entertainment and cash bar. For more information, call 309-637-8000.

AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Peoria Blues Heritage Music Festival

Fri. starting at 6:30; Sat. 1 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing

$40 each day; $65 for both days

Thirtieth annual festival features Buddy Guy, Robert Cray Band, Billy Strings, Ben Folds, Shooter Jennings, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Anthony Gomes, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Roosevelt Collier and Sam Williams as headliners. For more information, visit peoriabluesandheritagefestival.com.

East Peoria Farmers’ Market

Friday, 3-6 p.m.

The Levee District near Gordmans

Free

Businesses present include Benjamin Family Farms, Little Blue’s Farm, Mika’s Bistro, and Ioerger Farms. For more information, call 309-208-8484.

SEPT. 1

Bass Pro Labor Day Super Cruise

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Bass Pro, 1000 Bass Pro Shops Drive,

East Peoria

Free

Join the Central Illinois Cruisers in a special Labor Day cruise. For more information, call 309-678-7369.

Free Movie at the Library

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

See the family movie ‘Peter Pan’ at the library. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

SEPT. 2

Par-A-Dice Super Cruise

Sunday, 4-7 p.m.

21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

Free

Cruise at the Par-A-Dice and enjoy vendor food and live music. For more information, call 309-678-7369.

SEPT. 2-3

Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival

Sat. 6 a.m.-10 p.m.;

Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Mon. 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Arthur, Ill.

Free

Come check out all the cheese-related activities and contests. Big Cheese Callithumpian Parade begins at 3:45 p.m. at 402 E. Progress St. For more information, visit arthurcheesefestival.com.

SEPT. 3

Labor Day Parade: ‘Support Working Peoples Freedom’

Monday, 10 a.m.

Downtown Peoria

Free

At the parade’s end the Labor Day Party begins on the Riverfront with food, activities and music. For more information, call 309-674-9243.

Coronation of Miss Illinois

Monday, 8-9:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Ctr., ISU, Normal

$35-$45

The Miss Teen Illinois and Miss Illinois contests will culminate in the crowning on Monday. For more information, call 913-381-7121.

SEPT. 4

Riverview Market

Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.

Riverview Senior Living Community, 500 Centennial Drive,

East Peoria

Free

Offered for sale will be homegrown produce, baked goods, dog treats, candles, and live entertainment. For more information, call 309-694-0022.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 4–