–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 11

DEC. 6-9

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Thur.& Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.

$15; children $10

The musical version of the popular Christmas story will be performed by the Community Children’s Theatre. For more information, visit cctpeoira.org.

DEC. 7

‘The Messiah’ Sing-along at ISU

Fri. 7 p.m.

Performing Arts Concert Hall, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal

Free-will donation

The Illinois State University Friends of the Arts is hosting a sing-along concert of Handel’s Messiah. For more information, visit finearts.illinoisstate.edu/foa/.

Harlem Globetrotters

Fri. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$27-$87

Everyone should see the Globetrotters at least once…and as often as possible. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Christmas Rocks at the Pops

Fri. 7 p.m.

Washington Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$12; seniors $10; students $8

The Peoria Pops Orchestra presents a Christmas concert. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

DEC. 7-8

A Christmas Garden Party

Fri. 4-6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

$8; child $6

Enjoy a poinsettia display, music, the Hall of Christmas Trees, and door prizes. For more information, call 309-681-3506.

Holiday Shop & Stroll

Fri. 6-8:30 p.m.; Sat. 6-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive,

Peoria Heights

Free, donations appreciated

Stroll a forest path lit with luminaries, enjoy seasonal entertainment, and shop at the Nature Art Show and the Trailhead Nature Store. For more information, call 309-686-3360.

DEC. 7-9

Midwest Open Indoor Archery Tournament

Fri. noon-8 p.m.; Sat. 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free for spectators

12th annual Pro/Am attracts novice to professional archers from across the World. For more information, visit peoriaciviccenter.com.

Santa’s Wildlife Express

Fri. 4-8 p.m.; Sat. 2-8 p.m.; Sun. 2-7 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City

$13

Reserve your place on the train that rides through the woods, as well as decorating holiday cookies, and seeing animals open their gifts. For reservations, call 309-676-0998.

‘It’s a Wonderful Death’

Fri. – Sun., 5:30

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Route 9, Mackinaw

$45

Participate in the murder mystery dinner theater wherein something dire will happen at a Christmas party. Three complimentary wine samples per guest plus a buffet dinner served after the first act. For more information, visit mackinawvalleyvineyard.com.

DEC. 8

Handel’s Messiah Performed in Peoria

Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 IL-91

$10-$85

The Peoria Symphony Orchestra teams with the Apollo Chorus from Chicago to offer the season’s classic oratorio. For more information, visit peoriasymphonyorchestra.org.

Make a 3D Ornament

Sat. 2-4 p.m.

Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$25

Design and create your own 3D printed ornaments from snowflakes to snowmen. No experience required. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Critter Christmas at the Zoo

Sat. 9-11 a.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$18; child $12

Enjoy breakfast and crafts with Santa and then watch the animals receive their special treats. For more information, call 309-686-3365.

DEC. 8-9

Kristkindl Markt

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria

Free

The Harmonie-Concordia Singers and the Peoria German-American Society host a vendor event which also offers German food. For more information, visit peoriagermans.com.

Nutcracker Ballet Performed in Peoria

Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$10-$45

The classic ballet will be performed by the Peoria Ballet with music provided by the Heartland Festival Orchestra. For more information, call 800-745-3000.

DEC. 9

A Very Electric Christmas

Sun. beginning at 2:30 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

$25; students $15

Lightwire Theater presents a program to inspire. For tickets call 309-694-5136.

DEC. 11

Washington Christmas Home Tour

Tue. 1-4 & 6-9 p.m.

105 Zinser Place

$20

See five decorated houses in Washington. For more information, call 309-444-4793.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 11–