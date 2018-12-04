–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 11

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 11December 4, 2018
DEC. 6-9
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
Thur.& Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 1:30 p.m.
Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.
$15; children $10
The musical version of the popular Christmas story will be performed by the Community Children’s Theatre. For more information, visit cctpeoira.org.
DEC. 7
‘The Messiah’ Sing-along at ISU
Fri. 7 p.m.
Performing Arts Concert Hall, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal
Free-will donation
The Illinois State University Friends of the Arts is hosting a sing-along concert of Handel’s Messiah. For more information, visit finearts.illinoisstate.edu/foa/.
Harlem Globetrotters
Fri. 7 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$27-$87
Everyone should see the Globetrotters at least once…and as often as possible. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.
Christmas Rocks at the Pops
Fri. 7 p.m.
Washington Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road
$12; seniors $10; students $8
The Peoria Pops Orchestra presents a Christmas concert. For more information, call 309-444-8222.
DEC. 7-8
A Christmas Garden Party
Fri. 4-6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.;
Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
$8; child $6
Enjoy a poinsettia display, music, the Hall of Christmas Trees, and door prizes. For more information, call 309-681-3506.
Holiday Shop & Stroll
Fri. 6-8:30 p.m.; Sat. 6-8:30 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive,
Peoria Heights
Free, donations appreciated
Stroll a forest path lit with luminaries, enjoy seasonal entertainment, and shop at the Nature Art Show and the Trailhead Nature Store. For more information, call 309-686-3360.
DEC. 7-9
Midwest Open Indoor Archery Tournament
Fri. noon-8 p.m.; Sat. 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.
Free for spectators
12th annual Pro/Am attracts novice to professional archers from across the World. For more information, visit peoriaciviccenter.com.
Santa’s Wildlife Express
Fri. 4-8 p.m.; Sat. 2-8 p.m.; Sun. 2-7 p.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City
$13
Reserve your place on the train that rides through the woods, as well as decorating holiday cookies, and seeing animals open their gifts. For reservations, call 309-676-0998.
‘It’s a Wonderful Death’
Fri. – Sun., 5:30
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Route 9, Mackinaw
$45
Participate in the murder mystery dinner theater wherein something dire will happen at a Christmas party. Three complimentary wine samples per guest plus a buffet dinner served after the first act. For more information, visit mackinawvalleyvineyard.com.
DEC. 8
Handel’s Messiah Performed in Peoria
Sat. 7:30 p.m.
Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 IL-91
$10-$85
The Peoria Symphony Orchestra teams with the Apollo Chorus from Chicago to offer the season’s classic oratorio. For more information, visit peoriasymphonyorchestra.org.
Make a 3D Ornament
Sat. 2-4 p.m.
Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$25
Design and create your own 3D printed ornaments from snowflakes to snowmen. No experience required. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
Critter Christmas at the Zoo
Sat. 9-11 a.m.
Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road
$18; child $12
Enjoy breakfast and crafts with Santa and then watch the animals receive their special treats. For more information, call 309-686-3365.
DEC. 8-9
Kristkindl Markt
Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria
Free
The Harmonie-Concordia Singers and the Peoria German-American Society host a vendor event which also offers German food. For more information, visit peoriagermans.com.
Nutcracker Ballet Performed in Peoria
Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$10-$45
The classic ballet will be performed by the Peoria Ballet with music provided by the Heartland Festival Orchestra. For more information, call 800-745-3000.
DEC. 9
A Very Electric Christmas
Sun. beginning at 2:30 p.m.
ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, East Peoria
$25; students $15
Lightwire Theater presents a program to inspire. For tickets call 309-694-5136.
DEC. 11
Washington Christmas Home Tour
Tue. 1-4 & 6-9 p.m.
105 Zinser Place
$20
See five decorated houses in Washington. For more information, call 309-444-4793.
