–Tazewell County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

JULY 19-21

Heart of Illinois Fair

Thurs. 4 p.m.; Fri. 10:30 a.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$10 for ages 13 and older

Attractions include a carnival, live entertainment, tractor pulls and demolition derby. For more information, visit heartofillinoisfair.com.

JULY 20

Groove in the Garden

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

All ages will enjoy the uplifting music of Matt Barber and Day Kelly. Chef B’s will offer a food truck. For more information, call 309-263-2200.

Rules of the Road Class at the Library

Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Meeting Room 2, Fondulac Library,

Levee District, East Peoria

Free

The Rules of the Road Review Course is designed to give drivers – especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities — the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. For more information, call 309-699-3917.

JULY 21

Summer Small Business Saturday

Saturday, all day

Small businesses throughout Washington

Free

Come shop specials and sales throughout the Washington business community. For more information, call 309-444-9921.

Veteran Appreciation Breakfast

Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Knights of Columbus, 616 David St., Morton

$10, free for veterans

Breakfast hosted by the Tazewell Republican Party. Event includes special speaker Dr. Jeff Baldi and presentation of the Veteran of the Year Award. For more information, call 309-696-7181.

Writers on the River to Benefit Center for Prevention Abuse

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Par A Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$10

Over 80 romance authors will be available for chats and photos. For more information, call 309-822-2516.

Inside Out Arts Fair

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

Free admission

Live music and free art activities fill out the program. Pulled pork lunch provided by the Heyworth FFA Chapter. For more information, call 571-336-6383.

History of Bicycles

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free

Bicycle exhibit from the Wheels of Time Museum, antique bicycles by the Peoria Wheelmen, speakers, races and an acting troupe portraying people who lived in Bloomington/Normal after the Civil War. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

Geekfest

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$18

Gamers, geeks and nerds invited to an event full of activities, artists and activities. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Japanese Hit Movie Shown at Peoria Riverfront Museum

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Big Screen Theater, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; seniors $9.50; children $8.5

Animated movie “Spirited Away” is Japan’s highest grossed movie of all time. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

JULY 22-26

Wheels O’ Time Museum Tractor Drive

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

1710 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap

$7; child $3.50

Visit the Cat and farm tractor displays at the Museum, and participate in the drive to the Princeville Heritage Museum. Register by calling 309-296-9616.

JULY 23

Cards for Hospitalized Kids

Monday, 4-5 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Youth in grades 4-6 will make cards to send to other children in the hospital. Register by calling 309-263-2200.

JULY 25

Relax and Paint for Family Caregivers

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Join AARP as they support family caregivers while indulging their creative side. All materials provided. Register by calling 877-926-8300.

