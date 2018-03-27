–Tazewell County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

MARCH 29

Team Trivia Night at McMahon’s

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

McMahon’s Pints & Plates, 80 Washington Plaza, Washington

Free

Every Thursday night teams get together to compete. For more information, visit mcmahonspintsandplates.com.

Fighting Back Against Workplace Harassment

Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Panel discussion from young professional women who will share personal stories of harassment at work and experts from The Center for Prevention of Abuse. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Winter Jam 2018

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15 donation at the door

Christian music’s largest tour featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, Westover and Nick Hall. For more information, call 309-673-8900.

MARCH 31

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Morton VFW, 2310 Veterans Road

Free

The Egg Hunt is hosted by the Morton VFW Auxiliary. For more information, call 309- 266-5031.

Easter Egg Hunt in Morton

Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Villas of Holly Brook, 1709 N. Main

Free

Youths bring their own bags to the annual Easter egg hunt. For more information, call 309-321-8393

Homemade Cotton Candy at the Library

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Kids aged 7 and older can pre-register to make cotton candy.

Tremont Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, 10 a.m.

City Park

Free

Kids through 4th grade will hunt for eggs in different areas. Bring your camera to get pictures with the Easter bunny. For more information, call 309-925-5711.

American Passion Play

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25

The American Passion Play, unlike other passion plays, dramatizes Jesus’ entire ministry, rather than just the events from the Passion Week onward. For more information, call 309-829-3903.

Bicentennial Speakeasy: Whiskey Tutorial & Tasting

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Join Hugh Higgins, Whiskey Aficionado and owner of Hearth restaurant, for a tutorial on whiskey and tasting. Must be 21+ to attend. For more information or tickets, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 2-6

Spring Break Camp

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$250

Each day will feature a new and exciting adventure for youths aged 5-14. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 2-14

Friends of the Library Book Sale

During library hours

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free admission

Donated used books, DVDs and CDs will be on sale at the Main Library and the Branch Library in Sunnyland. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

APRIL 3

Movie Matinee at 5-Points

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon

360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$2; seniors 62+ free

The movie ‘National Velvet’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-444-8600.

Job Search in the Digital Age

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Participants learn how to use job search engines, make good resumes and get tips for online networking through Linkedin. Reservations by calling 877-926-8300.

Knit Night in Washington

Tuesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Washington 5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Bring your latest project to work on. Beginners will get instruction and encouragement. For more information, email rshoultwilson@mtco.com.

Teacher Tuesday: Minecraft, Illinois Computing Educators

Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Fondulac Library, 400 Richland St., E. Peoria

Teacher Tuesdays is a networking event designed to foster peer-to-peer support for learning while building a learning community around STEAM Education. It is sponsored by the U of I Extension. For more information, call 309-685-3140.

APRIL 4

Messy Morning at the Museum

Wednesday, 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Classroom 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Young people aged 2-5 will experiment with various creative media. For more information, call 309- 686-7000.

Relax Under the Stars- Free Noon Event

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Bring your lunch and enjoy the calm beauty of the starry skies with a background of soothing music. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

J. M. Hunter Cartoon Workshop

Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.

Youth aged 8 and older are invited to learn fun cartooning and drawing basics. To register or for more information, call 309-497-2150.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4–