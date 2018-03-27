–Tazewell County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

Tazewell County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4March 27, 2018
MARCH 29
Team Trivia Night at McMahon’s
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
McMahon’s Pints & Plates, 80 Washington Plaza, Washington
Free
Every Thursday night teams get together to compete. For more information, visit mcmahonspintsandplates.com.
Fighting Back Against Workplace Harassment
Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Panel discussion from young professional women who will share personal stories of harassment at work and experts from The Center for Prevention of Abuse. For more information, call 309-347-7111.
Winter Jam 2018
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$15 donation at the door
Christian music’s largest tour featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, Westover and Nick Hall. For more information, call 309-673-8900.
MARCH 31
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Morton VFW, 2310 Veterans Road
Free
The Egg Hunt is hosted by the Morton VFW Auxiliary. For more information, call 309- 266-5031.
Easter Egg Hunt in Morton
Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Villas of Holly Brook, 1709 N. Main
Free
Youths bring their own bags to the annual Easter egg hunt. For more information, call 309-321-8393
Homemade Cotton Candy at the Library
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Kids aged 7 and older can pre-register to make cotton candy.
Tremont Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, 10 a.m.
City Park
Free
Kids through 4th grade will hunt for eggs in different areas. Bring your camera to get pictures with the Easter bunny. For more information, call 309-925-5711.
American Passion Play
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25
The American Passion Play, unlike other passion plays, dramatizes Jesus’ entire ministry, rather than just the events from the Passion Week onward. For more information, call 309-829-3903.
Bicentennial Speakeasy: Whiskey Tutorial & Tasting
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$33
Join Hugh Higgins, Whiskey Aficionado and owner of Hearth restaurant, for a tutorial on whiskey and tasting. Must be 21+ to attend. For more information or tickets, call 309-686-7000.
APRIL 2-6
Spring Break Camp
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$250
Each day will feature a new and exciting adventure for youths aged 5-14. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
APRIL 2-14
Friends of the Library Book Sale
During library hours
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free admission
Donated used books, DVDs and CDs will be on sale at the Main Library and the Branch Library in Sunnyland. For more information, call 309-444-2241.
APRIL 3
Movie Matinee at 5-Points
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon
360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington
$2; seniors 62+ free
The movie ‘National Velvet’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-444-8600.
Job Search in the Digital Age
Tuesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Participants learn how to use job search engines, make good resumes and get tips for online networking through Linkedin. Reservations by calling 877-926-8300.
Knit Night in Washington
Tuesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Washington 5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Bring your latest project to work on. Beginners will get instruction and encouragement. For more information, email rshoultwilson@mtco.com.
Teacher Tuesday: Minecraft, Illinois Computing Educators
Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Fondulac Library, 400 Richland St., E. Peoria
Teacher Tuesdays is a networking event designed to foster peer-to-peer support for learning while building a learning community around STEAM Education. It is sponsored by the U of I Extension. For more information, call 309-685-3140.
APRIL 4
Messy Morning at the Museum
Wednesday, 9:45-10:30 a.m.
Classroom 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$35
Young people aged 2-5 will experiment with various creative media. For more information, call 309- 686-7000.
Relax Under the Stars- Free Noon Event
Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.
Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free
Bring your lunch and enjoy the calm beauty of the starry skies with a background of soothing music. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
J. M. Hunter Cartoon Workshop
Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.
North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.
Youth aged 8 and older are invited to learn fun cartooning and drawing basics. To register or for more information, call 309-497-2150.
