–Tazewell County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 15

MAY 10

I on Diabetes Program

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

$25 per person, $45 per couple

A series of four 3-hour sessions (May 15, 18, 22 & 25) to learn how to prevent diabetes. For more information, call 309-467-3789.

Donate Your Shoes to Benefit the Humane Society

Last day to donate is Tuesday, May 15

Tremont United Methodist Church, 112 W. Pearl St.

Free

Clean out your closet and donate used but good shoes to help people in third world countries as well as the Humane Society. For more information, call 309-925-2011.

MAY 11

Jason Aldean Performs at the Civic Center

Friday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$38.50-$97.75

Country music singer from Nashville. Tickets available by calling 800-745-3000.

MAY 12

Alabama Live Comes to Bloomington

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.

$45-$105

Country music band presented by Pepper Entertainment. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Komen Race for the Cure

Saturday, registration at 7:15 a.m.

Peoria Metro Center, 4700 N. University

$40; $30 for youths

33rd Annual Komen Memorial Race will provide education about and funds for breast cancer research. For more information, visit info-komen.org.

Peoria Players Craft & Vendor Fair

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4300 N. University St.

Free

Event features crafters and vendors from the local area. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

Mardi Gras in May

Saturday, 3-10 p.m.

Water Street in downtown Peoria

Free

Street party similar to those held in New Orleans in the spring. For more information, visit mardigraspeoria.com.

Quest Charter Academy Throwback Prom

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Par-a-Dice Hotel Casino, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$50 per person; $90 per couple

The theme is “Enchantment Under the Sea” and the event will be set in a Back to the Future decor in 1955. For more information, visit questthrowbackprom.com.

MAY 13

“Vintage Romance” Opens in Tremont

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Tremont History Museum, W. Madison St.

$5; $3 children

A century of wedding gowns along with brides’ stories will be presented. For more information, call 309-925-5262.

Folk and Country Jam at Forest Park

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument to meet other musicians and learn some new songs. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Wildlife Prairie

Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$23.95; children 12 and under $12.95

Reserve your place at the brunch that features a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options. Other activities include a free train ride for mom, bison and elk chat, otter gender reveal and cake donated by Trefzger’s Bakery. For reservations, call 309-676-0998.

MAY 14

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Monday, 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Washington 5-points, 460 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Make an appointment by calling 309-216-1961.

MAY 15

Idlewood Park Ribbon Cutting

Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

450 E. Greenwood St., Morton

Come celebrate the grand opening of the new playground. For more information, visit morton.recdesk.com.

Bernie Drake Explains About the Shelton Gang

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tremont Community Center, 216 S. Sampson St.

Free

The Shelton Gang in Peoria terrorized Central Illinois during the Prohibition years. For more information, call 309-925-5711.

Children’s Movie Shown at the Library

Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Come see ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’ For more information, call 309-347-7111.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 15–