–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 5

NOV. 29-DEC. 2

Community Festival Nativities

Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. noon-9 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3700 W. Reservoir Blvd., Peoria

Free

Churches from around the area participate in exhibiting nativity scenes from around the world. For more information, visit communityfestivalofnativities.com.

NOV. 30

Christmas on Court

Fri. 5-8 p.m.

11 S. Capitol Street, Downtown Pekin

Free

Features carriage rides, a tree-lighting ceremony, Santa, a scavenger hunt, and live performances. For more information, call 309-353-3100.

‘What’s Not to Love?’ with Mark Lowry

Fri. 7 p.m.

Washington Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$35

Mark is an internationally known singer, storyteller, humorist, author and songwriter. His world-famous lyric to “Mary Did You Know?” resulted in one of the most loved modern Christmas songs of this century. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

NOV. 30-DEC. 1

‘Joseph’ Performed EastLight Theatre

Fri.-Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Auditorium East Peoria High School, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

Soft rock fantasy tells the story of the Biblical Joseph and his 11 brothers. For more information, call 309-699-7469.

Youth Symphony Concert

Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

$20; $15 seniors; $8 students

The concert will feature the music of Tchaikovsky, Brahms, and Copland. For more information or tickets, call 309-694-5136.

NOV. 30-DEC. 2

‘Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$14; $10 for students

Classic play that verifies the existence of Santa Claus. For more information or tickets, call 309-676-2196.

DEC. 1

Jingle Bell Run

Sat. registration at 8 a.m.

600 NE Water St., Peoria

$40; $20 kids

The Arthritis Foundation’s annual fundraiser will be held at the Peoria Riverplex. For more information or to register, visit jbr.org/peoria.

Breakfast with St. Nicholas Craft/Vendor Show

Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Joseph School, 300 S. 6th St., Pekin

$6; children $3

Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy, fruit and muffins, juice and coffee. Photos of Santa will be available for $5. For more information, call 309-840-3552.

Tremont Christmas Walk

Sat. 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tremont downtown

Free

Get a picture taken with Santa from 9-10:45 a.m. (Bring your own camera). Free carriage rides, craft/vendor show at the Grade School, kids’ activities at the community center, holiday sock hop dance from 7-10 p.m. (for adults), and a walk along the Tiber to see the decorated Christmas trees. For more information, call 309-925-5711.

Folepi’s Gifts Galore

Sat. 1-4 p.m.

Washington to McKinley streets, East Peoria

Free

Features face painting, free balloon art, E. Peoria Community High School Chorale, and free horse-drawn carriage rides with Santa. For more information, visit folepi.org.

Bubbly & Bows

Sat. 10-11:30 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$36

Adults 21 and older will enjoy a mimosa and refreshments while they learn bow tying techniques. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Family Portraits

Sat. 1-4 p.m.

Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St

Free

Bring the family for a free holiday digital portrait. During the 10-minute session, you will choose your digital background and pose in front of the green screen. (Just for fun – these are Social Media quality photos.) The background is green so participants should not wear green. One photo per family. Appointments required. Reserve your spot by calling 347-7111, ext. 0.

Kenny G performs

Sat. 8 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$35-$150

A night filled with festive spirit and contemporary classics. For more information or tickets, call 800-745-3000.

The Way Down Wanderers

Sat. 8 p.m.

Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St., Peoria

$15

Americana folk music group from Chicago. For more information, visit monarchmusichall.com.

DEC. 1-2

Holiday Home Tour Peoria

Sat. 5-9 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.

942 NE Glen Oak and 1212 W. Moss

$20

Tour the Society’s two decorated historical homes plus three private homes. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org.

DEC. 2

Orpheus Club Winter Concert

Sun. 3 p.m.

First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

$5

The area’s male voice, four-part harmony group under the direction of Russell Boulton will perform the songs of the season. For more information, visit facebook.com/OrpheusPeoria.

DEC. 5

Visit with Santa

Wed. 4-7 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

The FDL Evening Optimist Club has invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Library for visits and photos. For more information, call 920-322-3940.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 5–