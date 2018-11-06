–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 7 – Nov. 14

NOV. 8-11

BU Theater Presents ‘She Kills Monsters’

Thur.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Hartman Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria

$18; seniors $16; students $8

A girl blunders into the fantasy world in search of her sister. For more information or tickets, call 309-677-2650.

NOV. 9

Pekin Library Veterans Day

Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

301 S. 4th St.

The Public Library will be celebrating Veterans Day in the Conference Room all day. At 10 a.m. there will be a showing of the film “When War Comes Home: American Veterans Adjust to Life Back Home.” For more information, call 309-347-7111.

‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

Sat. 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; senior $9.50; child 3-17 $8.50

Documentary movie about Mister Fred Rogers. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Drones in the Heartland Conference

Fri. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$29-$129

Spend a day learning and networking with hundreds of drone enthusiasts and professionals. Explore vendor exhibits and participate in hands-on flight demonstrations. For more information, call 309-268-8160.

NOV. 9-10

Tremont HS Presents ‘The Mousetrap’

Fri. and Sat. 7:15; Sat. 1:30 p.m.

400 W. Pearl St.

$15; children under 12 $8

Tremont High School drama students will present Agatha Christie’s famous play in a murder mystery format. Tickets are limited. For more information, call 309-925-2051.

Holiday Red Barn Show Tremont

Fri & Sat. 9 a.m.

21482 Connell Road

Free admission

Country charm in the two-level barn stuffed full of holiday goodies and decor. Repeats on Nov. 16-17. For more information, visit the Red Barn Artistic Creations Facebook page.

Make-It-With-Wool Contest Style Show

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road

Free

Come see the fashions made from wool at the style show that is part of the Peoria Chapter of the American Sewing Guild Annual Meeting. For more information, visit peoriaasg.org.

NOV. 9-11

‘Columbinus’ Performed at ICC

Fri. Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College Campus

$8; seniors $6; students $5

“Columbinus” is a wrenching return to the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in which 12 students and a teacher were killed when two senior classmates went on a shooting rampage. Because it is rated R for extreme language, adult situations and violence, no one under age 18 will be permitted. For more information, call 309-694-5136.

NOV. 10

Peoria Poetry Club

Saturday, 12 p.m.

Riverview Senior Living Center, 500 Centennial Drive, East Peoria

Free

The program will be an episode from Bill Moyers, 1995, “Language of Life” poetry series when “Coleman Barks reads Rumi.” For more information, call 309-822-8308.

Bowl to Help FamilyCore

Sat. noon-4 p.m.

Landmark Bowling Center, 3225 N. Dries Lane, Peoria

$20 for 2 games

Proceeds benefit Tri-County Multi-Services to Single Parents Program. For more information or team sign-up, call 309-676-2400.

NOV. 12

FamilyCore Portillo’s Fundraiser

Mon. 4-8 p.m.

4412 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria

Free admission

Print off the flyer at epcc.org/events/details/familycore-portillo-s-fundraiser-5644. Bring it (or your smart phone) in to dedicate 20% of your ticket to FamilyCore. For more information, call 309-676-2400.

NOV. 13

TCGHS Meeting: Play Jeopardy!

Tue. 7 p.m.

719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Come play with Tim Pletkovich, author of “Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame: Stories of the Great Depression, WWII, and the Fighting Irish. For more information, call 309-477-3044.

NOV. 13-17

A Rustic Christmas in Pekin

Open each day 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rustic Roost, 308 Broadway, Pekin

Free

Get into the Christmas spirit by visiting and shopping. For more information, call 309-840-2984.

NOV. 14

Distilling in Pekin 100 Years

Wed. 6-7 p.m.

Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Hear the story of the Pekin distillery that has been in constant production for a century. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wed. 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for seniors

Seniors will explore the exhibition, “Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay.” For more information, call 309-686-7000.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Nov. 7 – Nov. 14–