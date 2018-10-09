–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17October 9, 2018
OCT. 11
China Painters’ Art Show
Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Chateau Hotel and Conference Ctr., 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington
Free admission
2018 Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show will be a gathering of china painters as well as a china doctor who will be available to assist with damaged china painted pieces. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.
Jeanne Robertson
Thurs., 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington
$30-$40
Popular humorist brings her ‘Rocking Chair’ tour to Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.
OCT. 11-13
Midwest Regional Button Show
Thurs. 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Ctr., 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington
Free admission
Demonstrations related to buttons each day as well as an exhibit of antique and vintage clothing with original buttons, button sales sample cards, and other button related ephemera. For more information, call 309-662-4300.
OCT. 13
Central Illinois Ghost Hunters Presentation
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Shane Cleer of Central Illinois Ghost Hunters will be at the Main Library to give a program on investigating the paranormal. Learn about the equipment ghost hunters use and see photos and videos of his experiences. For more information, call 309-444-2241.
Downs Fright Fest
Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Dooley Park
$7
Visit the Downs Haunted House for a good scare. For more information, visit villageofdowns.org.
Jason Barickman’s Family Farm Fest
Saturday, 3-6 p.m.
6617 E. 2900 North Road, Ancona
Free, donations appreciated
Sen. Barickman’s 4th annual family event that features food, drinks, music, activities for kids, and hayrack rides. For more information, call 815-596-9160.
Marshall-Putnam Antique Swap Meet
Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Johnson’s Grove Park, 700 S. Prairie St., Lacon
Free, donations appreciated
8th Annual Fall Swap Meet featuring antique tractor, gas engine, steam, and autos. Much to peruse and purchase. For more information, call 309-339-2309.
‘Frederic Goudy: The Titan of Type’
Saturday, 10 a.m.
McLean County Museum of History, 601 N. East St., Bloomington
Free
Opening day of the new exhibit celebrating Bloomington-born creator of many of the most recognizable forms of type. The exhibit displays 30 posters by Rex Parker whose idol is Frederic Goudy. For more information, call 309-829-0011.
Big Picture Street & Film Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Warehouse District, 1200 SW Adams St., Peoria
Free
Event includes live mural painting, a community paint-by-number mural, children’s projects, interactive public art, live music, dance cyphers, performances, street artists, moving inflatable sculptures, a film festival, and food. The purpose of the Big Picture Festival is to raise funds to hire teaching artists in Peoria schools, after-school programs, and community centers. For more information, call 309-682-1200.
OCT. 14
Firefighter Memorial Service
Sunday, 2 p.m.
Festival Building, 2200 E. Washington St.,
East Peoria
Free
32nd Firefighter Memorial Service to honor East Peoria firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The service features music, awards, and refreshments. For more information, visit cityofeastpeoria.com.
OCT. 15
ADDWC Benefit at Pizza Ranch
Monday, 5-8 p.m.
Pizza Ranch, 903 W. Jackson St., Morton
Free admission
Ten percent of the guest checks will be donated to ADDWC that supports people with intellectual disabilities. For more information, call 309-467-3015.
Portillo’s Fundraiser for Theresa Tracy Trot
Monday, beginning at 4 p.m.
4412 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria
Free admission
Take a copy of the fundraiser flyer or show it on your smartphone to donate 20% of the evening’s proceeds to the Trot which raises funds to defeat pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit theresatracytrot.com.
OCT. 17
AARP Driver Safety Course
Wed. & Thur., all day
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
$20
Two-day course for those 50+ to learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate your vehicle safely. Register by calling 309-263-2200.
