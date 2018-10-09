–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17

OCT. 11

China Painters’ Art Show

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Ctr., 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

2018 Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show will be a gathering of china painters as well as a china doctor who will be available to assist with damaged china painted pieces. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

Jeanne Robertson

Thurs., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$30-$40

Popular humorist brings her ‘Rocking Chair’ tour to Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

OCT. 11-13

Midwest Regional Button Show

Thurs. 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Ctr., 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

Demonstrations related to buttons each day as well as an exhibit of antique and vintage clothing with original buttons, button sales sample cards, and other button related ephemera. For more information, call 309-662-4300.

OCT. 13

Central Illinois Ghost Hunters Presentation

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Shane Cleer of Central Illinois Ghost Hunters will be at the Main Library to give a program on investigating the paranormal. Learn about the equipment ghost hunters use and see photos and videos of his experiences. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

Downs Fright Fest

Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Dooley Park

$7

Visit the Downs Haunted House for a good scare. For more information, visit villageofdowns.org.

Jason Barickman’s Family Farm Fest

Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

6617 E. 2900 North Road, Ancona

Free, donations appreciated

Sen. Barickman’s 4th annual family event that features food, drinks, music, activities for kids, and hayrack rides. For more information, call 815-596-9160.

Marshall-Putnam Antique Swap Meet

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Johnson’s Grove Park, 700 S. Prairie St., Lacon

Free, donations appreciated

8th Annual Fall Swap Meet featuring antique tractor, gas engine, steam, and autos. Much to peruse and purchase. For more information, call 309-339-2309.

‘Frederic Goudy: The Titan of Type’

Saturday, 10 a.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

Opening day of the new exhibit celebrating Bloomington-born creator of many of the most recognizable forms of type. The exhibit displays 30 posters by Rex Parker whose idol is Frederic Goudy. For more information, call 309-829-0011.

Big Picture Street & Film Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Warehouse District, 1200 SW Adams St., Peoria

Free

Event includes live mural painting, a community paint-by-number mural, children’s projects, interactive public art, live music, dance cyphers, performances, street artists, moving inflatable sculptures, a film festival, and food. The purpose of the Big Picture Festival is to raise funds to hire teaching artists in Peoria schools, after-school programs, and community centers. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

OCT. 14

Firefighter Memorial Service

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Festival Building, 2200 E. Washington St.,

East Peoria

Free

32nd Firefighter Memorial Service to honor East Peoria firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The service features music, awards, and refreshments. For more information, visit cityofeastpeoria.com.

OCT. 15

ADDWC Benefit at Pizza Ranch

Monday, 5-8 p.m.

Pizza Ranch, 903 W. Jackson St., Morton

Free admission

Ten percent of the guest checks will be donated to ADDWC that supports people with intellectual disabilities. For more information, call 309-467-3015.

Portillo’s Fundraiser for Theresa Tracy Trot

Monday, beginning at 4 p.m.

4412 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria

Free admission

Take a copy of the fundraiser flyer or show it on your smartphone to donate 20% of the evening’s proceeds to the Trot which raises funds to defeat pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit theresatracytrot.com.

OCT. 17

AARP Driver Safety Course

Wed. & Thur., all day

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

$20

Two-day course for those 50+ to learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate your vehicle safely. Register by calling 309-263-2200.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17–