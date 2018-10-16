–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 25

OCT. 18

Crafty Book Group Discusses ‘Radium Girls’

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Kate Moore’s book will be the topic and the craft will be glass etching. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

Diabetes Clinic: What’s New with the Food Label?

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Learn to read the new labels and understand GMO labeling, Country of Origin and the definition of the word healthy. For more information, call 309-467-3789.

Story Time in the Museum

Thurs., 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$11; children $9

Children hear stories related to objects in the museum’s galleries. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

OCT. 19

Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Artistic Community Theatre 203 Court St., Pekin

$15

Actors offer four stories by Edgar Allen Poe. Enter the world of Poe and check your heartbeat at the door. For more information, visit our.show/artisticcommunitytheatre/7801.

Radium City Documentary

Friday, 11 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The film documentary about women who fell victim to radium poisoning while working on watch dials will be shown. At 2 p.m. Pekin High School girls will portray several of the women’s stories. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

St. Jude Harvest Moon Celebration

Friday, 7 p.m.

736 SW Washington St., Peoria

$75

Event includes live entertainment, craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails, appetizers from Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer, plus a raffle. Tickets include an open bar. For more information, email andy.corbin@stjude.org.

Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson

$39.50-$59.50

Youths sing and dance along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with their favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.

OCT. 19-20

Halls of Horror

Fri. & Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight

601 Rusche Lane, Creve Coeur

$15

The play includes Poe’s greatest works in a horror story that somewhat mimics Poe’s life. For more information, visit Facebook/crevecoeurhallsofhorror.

Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale

Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-noon

Peoria Players Theatre Lobby, 4300 N. University St.

Free admission

Shop for clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

Monster Jam

Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson

$18-$78

Super-sized and souped-up vehicles performing amazing feats. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$15; students through high school $10

Ray Bradbury’s 1962 novel about 13-year-old best friends and their nightmarish experience with a traveling carnival. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

OCT. 19-21

Wildlife Scary Park

Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. 2-10 p.m.; Sun. 2-8 p.m.

3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$10

Event features Trick-or-Treat Trail, haunted hayrack rides, animal encounters. The ‘not-so-scary’ version will begin a 7 p.m. each night. For more information, call 309-676-0998.

OCT. 20

Guitar Classic at Five-Points

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$38; students and youth $10

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux performs classical pieces by Beak, Rodrigo, Haydn and Mozart. The Crittenden Centers will benefit from the ticket sales. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

Faith Lutheran Church Fall Festival

Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

2206 Washington Road, Washington

Free

Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, carnival games, hayrack rides, free crafts, seasonal treats, and a Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held inside the church. For more information, call 309-745-9306.

Autumn Celebration

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

$5; 3 and under free

Event includes free pumpkin, scarecrow factory and autumnal activities and games. For more information, call 309-874-2174.

OCT. 24

Ken Zurski Discusses ‘Unremembered: Tales of the Nearly Famous’

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Fondulac Library, 400 Richland in the Levee District

Free

Author Zurski has compiled his popular web column into a book filled with fascinating stories. For more information, call 309-699-3917.

OCT. 25

Blessings for Angie Quarter Auction

Thursday, doors open at 5 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin

$3 (includes one bidding paddle)

Angie Green was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Quarter Auction operated by philanthropist Susan Bressner will donate all proceeds to Angie and her family. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

Etc. Shop Christmas Shop Opening Day

Thursday, 10 a.m.

125 S. Main St., Eureka

Free

The Lower Level Christmas Shop will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. To accommodate the many customers there will be 3 cash registers open. For more information, call 309-467-4211.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 25–