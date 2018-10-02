–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 9

OCT. 4

Bradley Men’s Basketball Spaghetti Supper

Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m.

ITOO Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria

$18; youth $8

The Voice of the Braves, Dave Snell, will lead a short program at 7 p.m. featuring fourth-year men’s basketball head coach Brian Wardle, third-year women’s basketball head coach Andrea Gorski and both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Spaghetti dinner and chicken from Avantis and all beverages included. For tickets, call 309-677-2625.

OCT. 4-7

Figure Skating Championships

Thurs.-Sun, all day

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Single day pass $15

The 2019 Upper Great Lakes Regional Figure Skating Championships will determine the top four skaters in each skill level who will advance to the national contest in November. For more information, visit uglregionals.com.

OCT. 4-13

‘The Lion King’

Thur.-Fri. 7:30 p.m.;

Sat. 2 & 8 p.m.; Sun. 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theatre, 201 SW Jefferson

$48-$99

Based on the 1994 creation of Elton John and others, the musical features actors in animal costumes as well as giant, hollow puppets. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

OCT. 5

Fall Senior Fair

Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Crossroads Community Church, 1420 N. Main St., Washington

Free

Seniors are invited to learn about the resources offered in Central Illinois and to hear a talk by Peoria City Detective Chris Lenover about senior fraud. The first 150 seniors to the event will receive a complementary lunch ticket. For more information, call 309-696-5592.

Chillicothe’s Spider Hill Opens

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

Three Sisters Park

$10 per attraction; wristband $25

The pre-eminent terror experience will open and Friday night and continue each Friday & Saturday until Halloween. Event attractions include Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror, and Zombie invasion paintball. For more information, visit threesisterspark.com.

‘Pekin Haunt’ Opens

Fri. 7-10 p.m.

Pekin Paintball Park, 14444 Towerline Drive

Prices for attractions vary

Every Friday and Saturday through October the Pekin Haunt will offer attractions such as zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze. For more information, call 309-346-7000.

OCT. 5-6

Fall Barbershop Harmony Convention

Fri. 3-11 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$20-$50

Barbershop quartets and choruses will perform throughout Friday & Saturday in the Illinois District competitions. For more information, call 309-530-5109.

Bartonville’s Haunted Infirmary

Fri. & Sat. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

4500 Enterprise Drive

$15

Opening night of the former Peoria State Hospital for the Insane as the site of the scary Halloween event that occurs Friday and Saturday nights until Halloween. For more information, visit hauntedinfirmary.org.

Peoria Players Presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.

$15; youths $10

The play will be performed through Oct. 14. For more information, visit peoriaplayers.org.

OCT. 6

Kids Make Spooky Gingerbread Houses

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Kids aged 3 and older can come to the Library to build spooky gingerbread houses. Register by calling 309-444-2241.

OCT. 9

Teen Cosplay Night

Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Teens in grades 6-12 will gather for cosplay, watch an anime movie, eat ramen and chat with other enthusiasts. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

Pekin History Program TCGHS

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Ehrlicher Research Center, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Jared Olar, a library assistant at the Pekin Public Library, will discuss “Road Bumps on the Road to Pekin’s Incorporation,” from the organizing of “Town Site” in 1829-30 to the Illinois General Assembly’s recognition of Pekin as a town in 1837. For more information, call 309-477-3044.

Halloween Makeup Effects for Teens

Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens are invited to come to the library to learn cool techniques for Halloween makeup. For more information, call 309-347-7111.

