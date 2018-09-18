–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

SEPT. 20

Cosplay in Eureka

Thursday, 3-5 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The Woodford County Sewing Guild will present a program of discovery about Cosplay and costume making. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 309-370-2696.

SEPT. 21-23

Peoria Oktoberfest

Fri. 5-11:30 p.m.; Sat. noon-11:30 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

CEFCU Stage, Festival Park, 200 N. Water St.

$7 before 5 p.m.; $10 after

Showcasing German entertainment, food, beer, and wine. Other activities include a carnival, German heritage tent with a genealogy search, and children’s activities. For more information, visit facebook.com/peoriaoktoberfest.

SEPT. 22

Autumn Fest on the Square

Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Washington’s Square

Free

Join the specialty shops for a night of fun, live music, food and shopping. For more information, call 309-444-5674.

Larry Smith Memorial BBQ & Bags Fundraiser

Saturday, 2-7 p.m.

Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 22172 Kennel Lake Drive, Morton

Free admission

The new pavilion will be a memorial to Larry Smith. The fundraising event include BBQ, bags tournament, silent auction and raffles. For more information, call 309-266-9641.

Sewing Special Featuring Marla Kazell

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$80 for non-members

Marla Kazell, nationally known seamstress and workshop instructor, will present two sessions: Pro Tips and Fabulous Shirts and Blouses. The event is sponsored by the Central IL/Peoria Chapter of the American Sewing Guild and begins with a continental breakfast at 9:30 and includes a soup and sandwich lunch. For more information or to register, call 309-267-1045 or email vghidina@itv-3.com.

Glow Run 5K Benefits St. Jude

Saturday, begins at 8 p.m.

Prairie Vista Golf Course, 502 W. Hamilton Road, Bloomington

$20-$30

Run on the golf cart paths at night and enjoy a post-race party that follows the awards presentation. For more information, call 309-808-3220.

Eureka Townwide Garage Sale

Rain-date for the rained-out sale scheduled for October 8

For more information, visit facebook.com/eurekaeba/.

Mermaid Day

RiverFront Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

222 SW Washington St., Peoria

Non-member $2 per child

Fun, hands-on art and science activities with crafts to take home. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

SEPT. 25

Kiwanis Quarter Auction in Morton

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Morton Knights of Columbus, 616 W. David St.

$3

The Morton Kiwanis Quarter Auction will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. Admission fee includes one bidding paddle. For more information, call 309-467-4750.

Dyslexia Awareness Workshop

Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Tremont District Library, 215 S. Sampson St.

Free

Parents, caregivers, teachers, administrators, and students will learn the signs and symptoms of dyslexia as well as what does and doesn’t work to help people with dyslexia. For more information, call 309-925-5432.

