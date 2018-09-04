–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

Tazewell County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12September 4, 2018
SEPT. 6
Google-More than Just a Search Tool
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Interactive, hands-on class for adults will introduce Google Docs, Google Calendar, Google Maps, Google Translate and Google Scholar. For more information or to register, call 309-347-7111.
Intro to Medicare Offered in Washington
Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Specialist Julie Bicksler will present the options available to those who are beginning Medicare coverage. For more information, call 309-231-5371.
SEPT. 6-7
‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on the Giant Screen
Thu. & Fri., 6 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater,
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$10.50; senior $9.50
The classic movie about the change from silent films to ‘talkies’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
SEPT. 6-9
Pekin Marigold Festival
Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sun. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mineral Springs Park
Free
This year’s theme is Cheers to Marigolds and will feature John Ratzenberger along with the Miss Marigold Pageant, Little Miss & Mr. Pageant, art in the park, Pekin’s Next Top Dog contest, live entertainment, carnival and parade. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.
SEPT. 7
‘Ruth: The Musical’
Friday 7 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m.
Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington
$20
The musical will be presented in concert-style and will be accompanied by David Getz on piano. Phil Witzig, director of the Morton Community Chorus, will conduct the 8-voice choir. Fifty percent of the play proceeds will benefit the Midwest Food Bank. For more information, call 309-444-8222.
EmiSunshine Performs at BCPA
Friday 7:30 p.m.
600 N. East St., Bloomington
$20-$75
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will present music steeped in Appalachian music. Hosted by Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, call 309-434-2777.
SEPT. 7-9
48-hour Filmmakers Fest
Friday – Sunday
Giant Screen Theater,
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10 entry fee
The Fest is a competition that gives aspiring filmmakers of all ages the chance to create a 3-5 minute movie in just 48 hours. For more information, visit peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.
Wizard of Oz Presented by Peoria Players
Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 2 p.m.
Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St., Peoria
$20; ages 20 and younger $15
Local actors perform in the classic fantasy drama. For more information or tickets, call 309-688-4473.
SEPT. 7-15
Eastlight Presents ‘Disenchanted!’
Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., E. Peoria
$15-$20
Not-for-the-kiddies musical features popular fairytale princesses and what really happened ‘ever after.’ The play is performed September 7-8 and 12-15. For more information, call 309-699-7469.
SEPT. 8
Lori’s 10-Year Anniversary
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
110 N. Main St., Washington
Free
Lori’s kitchen store will serve free cupcakes and hold prize drawings all day. For more information, call 309-444-5674.
WCHS Marching Panther Invitational
Saturday, noon-9:45 p.m.
Babcock Field
$7; seniors and K-12 students $5
32nd annual band competition features the best high school bands in a fierce competition. For more information, call 309-253-2692.
Pekin Marigold Festival Parade
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Begins on Broadway
Free
Annual Marigold Festival parade. For more information, call 309-699-6212.
Concert at the Vineyard: Spring Creek Station
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Winery, 33633 State Rte. 9, Mackinaw
$5 band cover; under age 12 free
Six professional Central Illinois musicians perform Top 40 Country, classic rock, modern favorites, and a packed dance floor. For more information, call 309-359-9463.
Eureka Community Garage Sales
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
All of Eureka
Free
Scores of homes will be holding garage sales offering everything imaginable. For more information, call 309-258-1515.
SEPT. 9
Bark in the Park
Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront and Festival Park
$30
The Peoria Humane Society’s 22nd annual Bark in the Park will feature raffles, the Marvelous Mutt Show, pawprint painting, vendor booths and a photo with your pet. For more information, visit peoriahs.org.
SEPT. 11
Historical Society Program: Potawatomi of Illinois
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Tazewell County Historical and Genealogical Society, 719 E. Eleventh St., Pekin
Free
Author and historian George Godfrey will make a presentation about the removal of the Potawatomi Native Americans from Illinois. Godfrey, a Citizen Potawatomi, lived his childhood on the Potawatomi, Sisseton-Whapeton Sioux, Hopi, Omaha, and Winnebago reservations. For more information, call 309-477-3044.
SEPT. 12
Morton Pumpkin Festival Begins
Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Downtown Morton
Free
The kickoff to the 52nd Annual Morton Festival will be held on the Jefferson School Grounds. Event features carnival, live music, pageants, craft fair, pumpkin food, and a parade on Saturday. Event continues through Sunday. For more information, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org.
