–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

SEPT. 6

Google-More than Just a Search Tool

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Interactive, hands-on class for adults will introduce Google Docs, Google Calendar, Google Maps, Google Translate and Google Scholar. For more information or to register, call 309-347-7111.

Intro to Medicare Offered in Washington

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Specialist Julie Bicksler will present the options available to those who are beginning Medicare coverage. For more information, call 309-231-5371.

SEPT. 6-7

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on the Giant Screen

Thu. & Fri., 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$10.50; senior $9.50

The classic movie about the change from silent films to ‘talkies’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

SEPT. 6-9

Pekin Marigold Festival

Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sun. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mineral Springs Park

Free

This year’s theme is Cheers to Marigolds and will feature John Ratzenberger along with the Miss Marigold Pageant, Little Miss & Mr. Pageant, art in the park, Pekin’s Next Top Dog contest, live entertainment, carnival and parade. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.

SEPT. 7

‘Ruth: The Musical’

Friday 7 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$20

The musical will be presented in concert-style and will be accompanied by David Getz on piano. Phil Witzig, director of the Morton Community Chorus, will conduct the 8-voice choir. Fifty percent of the play proceeds will benefit the Midwest Food Bank. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

EmiSunshine Performs at BCPA

Friday 7:30 p.m.

600 N. East St., Bloomington

$20-$75

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will present music steeped in Appalachian music. Hosted by Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

SEPT. 7-9

48-hour Filmmakers Fest

Friday – Sunday

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10 entry fee

The Fest is a competition that gives aspiring filmmakers of all ages the chance to create a 3-5 minute movie in just 48 hours. For more information, visit peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Wizard of Oz Presented by Peoria Players

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St., Peoria

$20; ages 20 and younger $15

Local actors perform in the classic fantasy drama. For more information or tickets, call 309-688-4473.

SEPT. 7-15

Eastlight Presents ‘Disenchanted!’

Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., E. Peoria

$15-$20

Not-for-the-kiddies musical features popular fairytale princesses and what really happened ‘ever after.’ The play is performed September 7-8 and 12-15. For more information, call 309-699-7469.

SEPT. 8

Lori’s 10-Year Anniversary

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

110 N. Main St., Washington

Free

Lori’s kitchen store will serve free cupcakes and hold prize drawings all day. For more information, call 309-444-5674.

WCHS Marching Panther Invitational

Saturday, noon-9:45 p.m.

Babcock Field

$7; seniors and K-12 students $5

32nd annual band competition features the best high school bands in a fierce competition. For more information, call 309-253-2692.

Pekin Marigold Festival Parade

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Begins on Broadway

Free

Annual Marigold Festival parade. For more information, call 309-699-6212.

Concert at the Vineyard: Spring Creek Station

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Winery, 33633 State Rte. 9, Mackinaw

$5 band cover; under age 12 free

Six professional Central Illinois musicians perform Top 40 Country, classic rock, modern favorites, and a packed dance floor. For more information, call 309-359-9463.

Eureka Community Garage Sales

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

All of Eureka

Free

Scores of homes will be holding garage sales offering everything imaginable. For more information, call 309-258-1515.

SEPT. 9

Bark in the Park

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront and Festival Park

$30

The Peoria Humane Society’s 22nd annual Bark in the Park will feature raffles, the Marvelous Mutt Show, pawprint painting, vendor booths and a photo with your pet. For more information, visit peoriahs.org.

SEPT. 11

Historical Society Program: Potawatomi of Illinois

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tazewell County Historical and Genealogical Society, 719 E. Eleventh St., Pekin

Free

Author and historian George Godfrey will make a presentation about the removal of the Potawatomi Native Americans from Illinois. Godfrey, a Citizen Potawatomi, lived his childhood on the Potawatomi, Sisseton-Whapeton Sioux, Hopi, Omaha, and Winnebago reservations. For more information, call 309-477-3044.

SEPT. 12

Morton Pumpkin Festival Begins

Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Downtown Morton

Free

The kickoff to the 52nd Annual Morton Festival will be held on the Jefferson School Grounds. Event features carnival, live music, pageants, craft fair, pumpkin food, and a parade on Saturday. Event continues through Sunday. For more information, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org.

