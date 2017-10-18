–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Opioid overdose reversal drug more readily available

A drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose is now more readily available to first responders and communities. The availability is now legal with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Naloxone Standing Order.

An estimated 1,900 people die in Illinois each year because of opioid overdoses, which is why health officials are making it easier to obtain, distribute, and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan.

In September 2015, Illinois enacted Public Act 99-0480 (Act), expanding access to naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by heroin, fentanyl and certain prescription pain medications. The law authorizes trained pharmacists and first responders to dispense naloxone. However, a prescription is needed to dispense naloxone. The standing order acts as that prescription and authorizes pharmacies, pharmacists and opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) programs to obtain and/or distribute naloxone. Non-pharmacy OEND programs may include law enforcement agencies, drug treatment programs, local health departments, hospitals or urgent care facilities, or other community-based organizations.

For more information about the Standing Order and the recently released State of Illinois Opioid Action Plan, go to dph.illinois.gov/naloxone.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Search continues for CEO to lead economic development

September has come and gone, and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council is still looking for a leader. The region’s economic development arm had initially thought a new chief executive officer would have been hired by September, about three months after its first leader resigned to take another job.

The Greater Peoria EDC has released a new position description soliciting applicants for the CEO post by Nov. 17. In part, the CEO is responsible for leading the strategies and operations of the Greater Peoria EDC. The CEO sets the stage for regional collaboration, coordination and alignment among dozens of local organizations.

The position has been vacant since July when Jennifer Daly left to return to Iowa for an economic development job there. She’d been the group’s only full-time CEO since its inception in its current form.

For more information on the GPEDC, go to greaterpeoriaedc.org. To apply for the job, submit a cover letter and resume in a PDF format to Melissa Oliveri at moliveri@greaterpeoriaedc.org. Cover letters may be addressed to Board of Directors Chair Diana Hall.

MORTON

Kiwanis names new officers

Kiwanis Division 20 Lieutenant Governor John Blasek installed the Morton Kiwanis Club’s 2017-2018 officers on Oct. 3. The officers are: President Jennifer Cunningham, President-Elect and Kiwanis Key Club Advisor Kirk Edwards, Secretary/Treasurer Nancy Aldridge, and Board Members Vern Reynolds, Mike Thomas and Leigh Ann Brown.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Anyone interested in the club’s work is invited to attend a meeting, held at 12 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Kemp 208, 208 N. Main St., Morton. The next meeting will be held Nov. 7. To learn more about Kiwanis, call (309) 467-4750.

Wife of MLB’s Pujols to speak at community prayer breakfast

Deidre Pujols, wife of MLB player Albert Pujols, will be the speaker at the Morton Community Prayer Breakfast from 6 to 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Park Inn by Radisson, 201 E. Ashland St., Morton.

Deidre Pujols serves as president of the Pujols Family Foundation, established after one of the Pujols’ five children was born with Down syndrome. The foundation is dedicated to assisting families of children with Down syndrome. This foundation also is involved in humanitarian efforts in Albert Pujols’ native home country, the Dominican Republic.

Deidre Pujols also is the founder and CEO of Open Gate International, which assists vulnerable populations such as the survivors of human trafficking reintegrate back into society by providing alternative training and employment.

PEKIN

Park district celebrates Family Fall Festival

Adults and children are invited to dress in costume and attend the Pekin Park District’s Fall Festival, which will be held 4-7 p.m. Oct. 21, at Soldwedel Program Center, adjacent to McNaughton Park off of Route 98.

The festival will offer a hayrack ride; face painting, cooking hot dogs over a fire, crafts, photo booth, and other activities. This year, Touch-a-Truck has been added, enabling the public to get up close to a fire truck from Pekin Fire Department, an ambulance from Advanced Medical Transport, a tractor from Rockin P Ranch, and a monster truck provided by Steve Faichney from Shaw Roofing. Registration is not needed. For more information, email arichey@pekinparkdistrict.org.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–