–Tazewell County News Briefs

CHICAGO

Planetarium looks for life on other planets

An upcoming event at Adler Planetarium will explore the question, “Are we alone in the Universe?” On Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, planetarium visitors and viewers across the globe can watch a virtual presentation about the possibility of life on other planets.

The presentation is part of Adler’s Kavli Fulldome Lecture Series, a twice-yearly event that began in 2015 to take audiences on a journey to the edges of human knowledge.

For the series, Adler experts and leading scientists work together to create animated images of real data, which are projected onto the planetarium dome. The “domecast” will be live-streamed via YouTube 360, allowing planetariums, schools, universities and museums on four continents to watch, with expected viewers as far away as a remote village in Kenya.

COUNTY

Candidate announces for Dem clerk primary

Miller, a Washington resident, is the first Democrat to declare for the 2018 primary for Tazewell County clerk.

Brittany Miller seeks to replace Christie Webb, a fellow Democrat who is not seeking a seventh four-year term. Since January, Miller has been a Democratic precinct committeewoman in Washington. The 39-year-old Miller, a stay-at-home parent, is a former social worker and former social-studies teacher at Pekin Community High School.

Miller is a native of Pearl City, in northwest Illinois. She and her husband, Matt Rampenthal, have two sons, aged 11 and 4. She also holds bachelor’s degrees from Illinois State University and the University of Wisconsin.

Three Republicans is running for that party’s nomination — former County Board member John Ackerman; current County Board member Brett Grimm; and Shelly Hranka, the county auditor.

Ackerman was the GOP nominee in 2014, when he lost to Webb.

PEKIN

Model train fair to attract enthusiasts

Whether you are a model railroad enthusiast, train buff, or just someone looking for unique holiday gifts, there will be something for everybody when the Peoria Train Fair pulls in to the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus Nov. 19. The fair will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.

The operating layouts return to the Train Fair this year courtesy of the River City Model Railroad Club, giving attendees an idea of what is possible in model railroading. “Run a Train” returns, giving children the opportunity to play engineer and run selected trains on a small layout.

DVDs, videos, books, and photos, as well as many model railroad parts and supplies will be available. Tables will also highlight new and used items from most scales including Lionel, G, O, HO, N and Z. Real railroad memorabilia will be available including clothing (hats, shirts, patches, and pins). The latest products will be available and experts will answer attendees’ questions.

All proceeds from the fair support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading.

CHILLICOTHE

Road named for Navy SEAL hero

Illinois Route 29 in Chillicothe will be named for fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, to honor his as a dedicated and selfless hero.

Owens, a graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School, died during a mission in Yemen in January 2017. Throughout his military service, Owens won two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, and a posthumous Silver Star for his actions during a 2015 mission in Somalia, among other awards.

The Illinois Senate voted for the renaming by passing a Senate resolution co-sponsored by Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) and Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria).

Route 29 will officially have the title Senior Chief Petty Officer William ‘Ryan’ Owens Memorial Highway within Chillicothe city limits.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–