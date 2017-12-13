–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

New hotline to help opioid addicts, families

Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced a statewide hotline created to get immediate help to individuals and families affected by opioid addiction. With the help of the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force, this helpline will provide information on addiction treatment resources and recovery-support services.

“This helpline will provide a quick way for Illinoisans struggling with dangerous addictions to access resources, treatment options, and support,” Rauner said. “We are focused on helping them get on the road to recovery to combat further drug overdose tragedies.”

In launching the helpline, Rauner will tackle the opioid crisis and combat the growing number of overdose deaths related to heroin, other opioids and synthetics like fentanyl. Administration officials have been meeting throughout the year to establish an agenda to combat the epidemic. Rauner unveiled the Opioid Action Plan and signed Executive Order 17-05, creating the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force this year. The task force was charged with building strategies that would help reduce projected opioid overdose-related deaths by one-third within the next three years.

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav Shah co-chair the task force, which was responsible for implementing new programs and policies.

MORTON

Village regulates signs at homes for sale

Homeowners selling their homes may publicize open houses only from Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a new law the Morton Village Board has passed. And, the owner of the abutting property must give permission for the sign. The sign can’t be larger than nine square feet per side. Regular “for sale” signs are not allowed.

The village took this action because the unregulated signs often resulted in many signs cluttering corners.

2018 events get tourism money

Five events to be held next year have received tourism grants to help defry expenses. A total of $29,100 was awarded to the events based on recommendations from the village’s grant committee, which scored and reviewed applications.

The events to receive money and the amounts are: the Rural Home Missionary Association conference, $10,000; Morton Civil War Days, $10,000; Bradley Women’s Club Soccer Tournament, $4,000; Fourth Friday, $3,000; and the Muscle on Main strongman competition, $2,100.

Each event except Muscle on Main received 100 percent of its request. Muscle on Main received 70 percent because proceeds aren’t used to improve Morton and not all purchases for the event are done in Morton.

Events are scored on factors such as the number of overnight stays and out-of-town visitors the event could attract, potential restaurant traffic, educational opportunities and benefits to Morton.

Funding for the grants comes from the village’s hotel/motel tax revenue. Money is awarded twice a year.

PEKIN

Survey searching for best of city

What is the best restaurant? Entertainment site? Popular attraction? Pekin wants to know, and is asking its residents their opinions in the first Best of Pekin survey. The survey – launched by the city’s tourism committee – is designed to identify and promote the city’s best and most popular attractions in nearly 30 categories.

Voting, both online and through a form available at City Hall, will continue until midnight New Year’s Eve. Only one vote is allowed per category and per email address. Finalists will be announced in January, with awards – and bragging rights – to follow. The results also will serve as a guide for new people moving into town who need to services and do not know where to go.

The survey features six main categories, each with a sub list of choices. Under Music and Entertainment, for example, is best in local bands, spot for live music, festival and date night destination. City Life wants to know who is the best Pekin resident to follow on social media, Pekin ambassador, historic landmark, attraction and street.

Online voters can find the survey under Recent News at enjoypekin.com and at surveymonkey.com/r/BestofPekin.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–