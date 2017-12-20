–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Corn officially becomes state grain

Illinois has a state bird, a state tree and even a state song. As of Jan. 1, 2018, it will have a state grain: corn. The legislation was sponsored by State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville and was inspired by the Pittsfield High School agriculture development class, which did extensive research on corn’s impact on the state. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the legislation into law in August, and the law becomes effective Jan. 1.

As of February, Illinois had 72,200 farms. Most farm acreage in Illinois is devoted to grain, mainly corn and soybeans.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Home for the Holidays promotes pet adoption

Peoria County Animal Protection Services and Peoria Humane Society are working together to offer their Home for the Holidays pet adoption promotion, urging an easy way to acquire a new pet before Christmas.

Gifts of a new pet must be given to members of the same household, preferably from parents or guardians to children.

The promotion works this way:

Adopt an animal by Dec. 22;

Make a $50 donation to the Peoria Humane Society; and

Schedule a time that Santa can visit on Dec. 23 to deliver the pet.

Deliveries are limited to within 20 miles of the PCAPS Shelter, 2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria. The shelter is also offering gift certificates that may be used for a cat, dog or small animal adoption, so that recipients may choose the pet themselves.

For more information, contact Peoria County Animal Protection Services at (309) 672-2440 or bdomenighini@peoriacounty.org.

New CEO to lead economic development council

The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council’s Board of Directors approved Chris Setti as the incoming CEO of the organization. He begins in his new role on Jan. 15.

Setti has had an extensive career in public service, including 13 years at the city of Peoria. For the last five of those years he has led the city’s economic development efforts while serving as the assistant city manager.

Setti replaces Dennis Kief, interim CEO since the departure of Jennifer Daly in July 2017. Daly led the restructuring of the organization over the previous three years.

The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council serves Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Logan and Mason counties, a federally designated five-county economic development district. in collaboration with local economic and workforce development professionals, the organization drives economic growth in Greater Peoria through targeted business and talent development and attraction.

Hospice needs volunteers

How would you like to make a difference in the lives of others? Compassus Hospice is seeking caring, dedicated volunteers who would enjoy being a part of its hospice team. Those choosing to volunteer will do so in their own community and on a schedule to fit their availability.

Compassus offers a free training program that provides information needed to have a rewarding volunteer experience. Some volunteer activities include: patient and family visits, holding a hand, providing caregiver relief, reading to patients or playing music for them.

Compassus’ office is at 2000 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria. Patients live in Tazewell, Woodford, Peoria, Fulton, Marshall, Mason and Stark counties. For more information regarding this volunteer opportunity, contact Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Gorman at (309) 691-0280.

PEKIN

Library offers novices help with new-fangled devices

The Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., will hold a program, You Got a New Device for Christmas?, Dec. 27, for anyone baffled about the new electronic device they received as a gift. The is a walk-in event, from 2-7 p.m. Learn how to load library books, set up an email account defaults, use Wi-Fi away from home, among other skills. Bring in the device fully charged and a list of questions, and the library staff will help you get started. No registration required. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

EAST PEORIA

Santa visits children in Enchanted Forest

The Enchanted Forest, set in East Peoria’s Levee District shopping area, will be one of Santa’s last stops before Christmas Eve. He will greet children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Free popcorn and hot chocolate will be served. The forest is a popular backdrop for selfies, and the Festival of Lights Snapchat filter will be available through Dec. 22. The Enchanted Forest features the festival’s 35-foot Christmas tree, a 30-foot inflatable snowman and the Terry the Tractor parade float.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–