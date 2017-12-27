–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Pennsylvania surpasses Illinois as 5th largest

For the fourth consecutive year, Illinois has lost population; this time, losing the most number of residents of any state in America, according to newly released U.S. Census data.

Illinois lost 33,703 residents, dropping the total population to 12,802,023, the greatest numeric population loss of any state. Pennsylvania saw a slight increase, and now with a total population of 12,805,537, has outranked Illinois for the first time in years, based on U.S. Census Bureau figures from July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017.

Illinois’ population drop represents a loss of 0.26 percent, which allowed Pennsylvania to slide ahead of Illinois into the No. 5 spot for the most-populous states.

Idaho was the nation’s fastest-growing state over the last year, the census said. Its population increased 2.2 percent to 1.7 million. Following Idaho for the largest percentage increases in population were Nevada (2 percent), Utah (1.9), Washington (1.7), Florida and Arizona (1.6 each).

Overall, the country’s population grew by 2.3 million during the one-year period, representing a 0.72 percent increase to 325.7 million.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Children’s Hospital announces community advocacy award winners



OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois annually recognizes staff members who are making a difference in the lives of children. Community Advocacy Awards were recently presented to the following:

Bill Houlihan Professional Award given to Kristin Aigner. She is a neonatal intensive care unit nurse who helped start the Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Clinic that includes many specialties in one clinic. Now patients who often travel long distances can in one visit accomplish what previously required multiple trips to OSF Children’s Hospital. This award recognizes a professional who advocates for children through their work, going over and beyond the daily expectations to improve the lives of children.

Christine Zak-Edmonds Volunteer Award given to Vicki Bahr. For more than 40 years, Bahr has been involved with activities to help children within and outside of OSF Children’s Hospital. This award recognizes adults who embrace children and their issues, offer their time and talents as a volunteer to improve the lives of children.

Joey Stowell Youth Award given to Kaitlyn Baumann. Eighth grader Kaitlyn raised money through her bake sale to purchase a bike and helmet for every child in the Guardian Angel Residential Program in Morton. She plans to continue raising money to provide other needs to youth in residential treatment. This award recognizes a person or group, 18 years or younger, whose accomplishments have improved the quality of life for children and teens in central Illinois.

Group Award given to Family House. Family House provides a home-like environment for families and children dealing with a medical crisis or who are receiving outpatient health care services in the Peoria area. This year, Family House provided more than 3,400 nights of stay to 1,823 families. This award recognizes a company or organization that works continually over time, in a variety of ways, to improve the lives of children.

Dr. Mary Schultz Physician Award given to Dr. Penny Sanidford. As a pediatric intensive care unit physician at OSF Children’s Hospital, Sandiford helps provide care for the most vulnerable pediatric patients. Dr. Mary Schultz was a champion for children throughout her lifetime. The award was created to carry on Schultz’s legacy as well as honor other physicians who spend their life bettering the lives of children.

EAST PEORIA

ICC gets $1 million for solar job program

Illinois Central College will use a $1 million grant to develop a program that will train people for jobs in solar energy. ICC is one of four organizations throughout the state selected to create the job-training programs. The grant, funded by Illinois’ Future Energy Jobs Act, will be used to train 120 people as solar installers. Ex-offenders and the chronically-unemployed are among the groups that will receive priority during the application process.

Tri-County Urban League, Peoria; Heaven’s View Christian Fellowship Church, Peoria; and Illinois Peoples’ Action, Bloomington, are the program’s partners.

COUNTY

New federal tax bill prompts early property tax payments

In a reaction to the new federal tax bill, the Tazewell County Treasurer’s Office is accepting 2018 property tax payments the next few days.

County officials are letting residents pre-pay their property taxes that are due next year, because the new tax bill has a cap on deductions people can take on real estate taxes they’ve paid – making it more financially desirable for some people to pay ahead this year. Individual taxpayers have to weigh their options to ensure it would actually benefit them enough to make a difference on their taxes payable April 15, 2018.

Already, the county has received more than $100,000 in early tax payments.

Residents have to sign agreements about the advance payments. Because next year’s bills have not been calculated yet, it’s possible that people may still owe money, or they may overpay. They’ll receive refunds for underpayment, and will have to cover any underpayment by the time the first installment would usually be due.

Information is available at tazewell.com.

County officials are recommending that people pay in person, and payments must be processed by the close of business on Dec. 29. Offices are open until 5 p.m. on workdays, but Tazewell will stop accepting payment at 4 p.m. Dec. 29 in order to get final payments deposited at the bank before 5 p.m.

