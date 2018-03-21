–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Master Gardeners looking for a few green thumbs

University of Illinois Extension serving Tazewell County is accepting applications for Master Gardener training which will begin April 17, and be held in consecutive weeks, ending June 19. Indoor lectures and outdoor activities will be held in various locations. All classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Master Gardeners are a special group of people who all have a common interest – a love of gardening and nature and the desire to share that knowledge with others. The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a successful University of Illinois Extension Horticulture program, which aims to give intensive horticultural training to individuals who will, in turn, share this training with the public.

Rhonda Ferree, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension, says that there are no specific requirements to become a Master Gardener. Anyone from any walk of life can become one.

Master Gardeners receive training on topics ranging from vegetable gardening to tree and small fruits, soils, fertilizers, diseases, insects, trees and shrubs, houseplants, and more. Master Gardeners also receive training to improve volunteer skills.

In return, Master Gardeners volunteer 60 hours for University of Illinois Extension. Volunteers can develop a demonstration garden, conduct horticultural therapy programs, produce media releases, carry out youth programs, do neighborhood beautification projects, coordinate a question/answer booth and more.

Applications are available at web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/mg.

For more information about being a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener, contact program coordinator Ian Goslin at ianmg@illinois.edu or 309-347-6614.

EAST PEORIA

Aldi’s delivering groceries to homes

Aldi, the national grocery chain, is now delivering orders placed online to its East Peoria store.

Customers can shop for items online at instacart.com/aldi and pay for the order. A shopper will select the items from the store and deliver them. According to the Instacart website, the delivery charge is $6 for orders of at least $35.

First-time Instacart customers can take advantage of $20 off, plus free delivery of their first order of $35 or more, with the code LOVEALDI through May 31.

The East Peoria store is at 251 Clock Tower Drive. Aldi also is offering the service to Peoria and other areas of Illinois. Aldi’s Peoria stores are at 3420 N. University St. and 9120 Allen Road.

PEKIN

Bank merger completed; branches closed

South Side Savings & Trust Bank is now Busey Bank, but with few locations.

The two banks have merged, which resulted in the permanent closing of several branches. Three offices in Peoria that were previously Busey locations have closed as has the Busey office at 2900 Court St. in Pekin.

One South Side Bank office closed in Peoria.

Twelve other branches in the Tri-County Area are available to customers after the merger.

Deadline set for Marigold Festival grand marshal nominations

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for grand marshal of the 2018 Pekin Marigold Festival. The Marigold Festival Committee presents this annual honor to a local resident or couple-who has volunteered for the betterment of the community.

The Marigold Festival Committee is seeking nominees who have demonstrated

their passion and dedication by giving generously of their time and talent to a variety of charitable and community organizations and activities. This is not a popularity contest. The selection is not made based upon the number of nominations received.

The committee is looking for as much information as possible about the nominee’s volunteer work with community organizations and events. Information such as specific dates, duties, responsibilities and accomplishments will help the committee make its decision. In addition, tell the committee if the nominee knows that he or she has been nominated.

Nomination deadline is April 6. Return nomination forms to the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, 402 Court St., Pekin. They can be sent by fax to 309-346-2104. Attach additional pages as needed.

WASHINGTON

Historical society to tell tavern’s story

Marshall’s Tavern once stood where Holland’s Popcorn Shop is today. The Washington Historical Society will hold one if its “I Have a Story to Tell” programs to talk about the tavern at 7 p.m. March 26, at the Washington Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Elm St.

“Marshall’s Tavern: The Story Behind the Door” will give the history of the business that burned down on a freezing winder day, Dec 17, 1975. The last living Marshall, Suzy, will attend with Bob Lee, son of Hubert Lee, who also ran the tavern. Items from Marshall’s will be on display including its front door.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–